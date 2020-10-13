Have you found yourself pulled into clicking and scrolling after you noticed a headline you just had to find out what the finer details were about? Have you noticed after searching online for some information, or checking Facebook that you are just a bit more anxious?
Merriam-Webster dictionary recognized some new terms called “doomsurfing” and “doomscrolling.” These terms refer to “the tendency to scroll through bad news, even though the news is saddening, disheartening, or depressing.”
Why do we do this? A research study in 2019 suggested consuming news can be addictive and the average person is more psychologically activated by negative news than by positive news stories. The name for this type of behavior is negativity bias and perhaps explains why we find it hard to stop reading and watching the news.
If you went to your favorite news app right now, how many of the following themes would you find in the first five headlines: crime, natural disasters, a pandemic, climate change, or a volatile economy? The news is saturated with negativity. Today we have more ways to consume news than ever before, so our outlook on the world is bound to be influenced by what we are consuming. A 2007 study showed that after as little as 15 minutes of viewing a newscast, anxiety increased in viewers and positivity decreased.
How can you stay informed and still stay positive? Can we clear the mental clutter of bad news and have a better outlook? Here is some advice to help us get control and decrease the anxiety.
• First, turn off the alerts. Once you start reading the news on a device after the first click, it is hard to put down your device. So simply turning off notifications on your news apps helps avoid the temptation to begin.
• Secondly, set boundaries. Limit yourself to one or two news check-ins per day from either the use of your phone, TV, or computer. Just a caution, if you want a better sleep, avoid watching the news before bed.
• Take a break. Distance yourself from the news for one day each week. Use that day to intentionally turn off the TV, or avoid using your phone to check on the news or social media. It’s like a weekly vacation from the news. It is amazing how rested you can feel with this simple suggestion.
• Finally, reflect on the positive. This is a very powerful way to decrease anxiety and help yourself not only think healthier thoughts, but feel more in control, and have a greater sense of happiness. Write down three things that went well during your day. If you keep a journal of these events; be sure to detail each event as much as possible, describe your feelings about the event, and reflect on why the event may have happened. If you find yourself beginning to focus on the negative, gently move back to thinking about your good event. Practice will make it easier to stay focused on the positive event. If you make this a habit before bedtime, it will help decrease stress and facilitate rest.
Put into practice the above suggestions and I believe you will have much more peace and less anxiety even as you stay informed.
