Gila County’s Public Health team needs residents to take part in a brief survey to help map distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Public Health online survey takes less than a minute to complete, but it will help plan the most effective distribution and access to the COVID-19 vaccine, once it is widely available during the first quarter of 2021.
The convenient and quick online survey is completely anonymous and confidential, and asks simple questions such as whether you plan to get the vaccine, if you’d vaccinate your kids, where you’d prefer to show up for your shots, and your age.
The county’s public health staff is equally interested in comments from residents who have already decided they won’t get vaccinated — If not, why not?
Gila County Health & Emergency Management’s team has been on the front lines with the local COVID-19 response — coordinating free drive-thru testing, community education, and hiring a team of “contact tracers” to identify and prevent potential outbreaks.
The online survey helps public health professionals plan vaccine distribution in order to be ready to “hit the ground running” once it’s available.
Please take the brief survey now at surveymonkey.com/r/GCNCVVAC
An even easier way to find the survey is via convenient “click here” hotlinks at readygila.com and also the team’s popular page at facebook.com/gilacohealthem, a growing community of 7,000 followers who get daily updates about COVID-19, plus an array of public health topics and personal wellness tips.
