The MHA Foundation, Dr. Alan Michels and Dr. Judith Hunt have been on a complicated and obstacle-filled journey as the community tries to wade through the uncharted waters of COVID-19. Their main goal was to accomplish the feat of testing 10% of the population in Payson. Great coordination was the key to success to reach this goal as well as utilizing nine different agencies to conjure up the logistics to allow everyone to come together.
Michels stated that starting out testing EMS providers and first responders was the best way to get the ball rolling, but they had to refine some of the process to make sure the operation could handle the swarm of testing. Another major factor in the success of the operation was harnessing online capabilities to learn more about a patient’s history and ask for any symptoms to help make a diagnosis. The MHA was able to accommodate online users, those who had paperwork, and even those who had no appointment at all, a plan which was not easy to do.
Kenny Evans, president of MHA, states, “On our peak day, we handled 193 patients and had a very positive experience through the entire process.”
Minds were put at ease because of the training and service that first responders and volunteers practiced throughout the operation. All agencies stuck to strict hygiene and procedures that kept both parties safe. Teamwork was crucial and paved the way to over 2,100 volunteer hours toward helping the community, as well as hundreds of off-site volunteer hours.
Michels’ team was pivotal in terms of lab work and partnering with Sonora Quest, even during the statewide COVID-19 testing blitz that started to overwhelm laboratories quickly.
University of Arizona medical students played a big role in gathering patient information and creating paper trails that government agencies and health officials could utilize throughout the entire process.
Michels also pointed out, “Tests are being conducted every two minutes, with a total of 193 patients being tested. With the large number of patients tested, some patients received their test results later than other patients.”
The government insisted on paying for all testing and supplies and UA medical students worked diligently to figure out billing and other obstacles. Michels said that no one was prepared for the pandemic, but states the MHA tried to start testing in the community as early as February. The hardworking medical students are part of a unique new program called “Longitudinal Integrated Curriculum (LIC).” This educational program ensures that the students receive hands-on learning in a rural setting with focuses on telemedicine equipment and procedures.
Evans said MHA was trying to secure tests early on, even before most knew what COVID-19 was, to get a head start on the pandemic. Every level of government was a hurdle rather than help as everyone tried to send tests to where they seemed fit. Payson was able to secure thousands of tests to be used directly in the community, a much more positive outcome than what happened in a neighboring community in which a doctor could only secure eight tests for his hospital.
Michels said, “Tests that we obtained, in the beginning, are now viewed after research that they are no longer the best ones to use. There are also questions raised with the swab test with the possibility of not even obtaining cells.”
Banner Health and Sonora Quest were huge partners in this process in providing services and staff to help the operation. Michels compliments the Tonto Apache Tribe in their leadership and cooperation, as well as several local businesses and individuals including Jennifer Smith.
Results of the testing helped to develop a baseline in the community and making it easier for health officials to trace contacts. Michels said it is critical for people to understand symptoms as cases continue to rise in Arizona. Continuing to utilize surveillance and focusing on retesting to make sure hospitals and care centers stay safe and secure.
Evans ends on a positive note, “The community is prepared and ready for a resurgence and businesses and individuals alike are at ease in knowing the community can handle it.”
