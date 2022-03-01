Make an appointment now for a spot at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, March 11 at the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Office, 600 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.

The vaccines offered include: 5-11 Pfizer; 12+ Pfizer; and Moderna. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.

Vaccines are by appointment only. To schedule, call 928-910-4009, option 1.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.