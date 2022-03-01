COVID-19 vaccination clinic set Mar 1, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Make an appointment now for a spot at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, March 11 at the Gila County Health and Emergency Management Office, 600 N. Beeline Hwy., Payson.The vaccines offered include: 5-11 Pfizer; 12+ Pfizer; and Moderna. A parent or guardian must accompany those under 18.Vaccines are by appointment only. To schedule, call 928-910-4009, option 1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Impressed by DMV employees Pine Ice reneges on agreement American democracy Town managers can up their game Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments Mexican wolf recovery sees progress despite debate over underlying science A new predator stalks the West Sen. Kelly advocates for veterans Parents: Don’t get tricked this Halloween by candy medicine mix-ups Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Big O Tires Berkshire Hathaway Jennifer Randall Bonnie Dorris - Payson Realty Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Tom Russell & Associates Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic Dr. Bob Gear Mazatzal Hotel & Casino RR Like & Follow Gila County Arizona Public Service Tonto Apache Gym Grief Support Group Mercedes Benz of Flagstaff Rory Huff Student Athlete Spotlight Herb 'n Glass Wellness Outpost Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Krispy Krunchy Chicken Pueblo de Payson Eleccion Primaria - Spanish Delicious Cafe Town of Payson Primary Election - English Blue Ridge FD seeks volunteers Westwood Stay in Your Home with Mortgage Assistance Berkshire Hathaway Recruiting Agents Dueker Ranch Donations Entrusted Pets Cremation Ponderosa Bible Church Ponderosa Bible Church Kitchens and Closets by DEA Integricare 2x3 Business Directory Plant Fair Nursery Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Sawmill Theatres Pine Welding & Fabricating Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center Mazatzal Hotel & Casino West Valley Garage Cabinets Payson Plumbing Solutions Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? Latest Photo Gallery Click on 'Latest Photo Gallery' section header to see more photo galleries +28 Multimedia Boys Basketball vs. Benjamin Franklin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Latest Video Click 'Latest Video' section headline to see more videos Local News 2022 Best of the Rim 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email
