We have been exposed to a stressful period with the recent pandemic with COVID-19.
It is likely that many of us had or even still have thoughts of anxiety and worry about our own risks. We wonder whether our kids will be in school, will we or someone we know become ill, will we work or not, or when can we safely socialize?
Due to the unknown issues we face, it is so important to be able to rest inwardly, by being able to distinguish whether our thinking is helpful or harmful. Some of the harmful thinking patterns include things like generalizing (because my boss does not need me, he never will need me again), catastrophizing (focusing on the worst imaginable outcome), exaggerating, forecasting (if it’s bad today it will be bad tomorrow), self-deprecation, and distortion.
When it comes to thoughts, we need to learn to not take all thoughts equally seriously. Thoughts exist in our heads, but they don’t necessarily equal reality. Thoughts can be only thoughts. Thinking is an ability rather than a reality. Our brains produce thoughts that can be crazy or sane, rational or absurd, serious or nonsensical, and so we can ask ourselves, “Is this thought deserving my attention or not?”
A restful, peaceful mind can be maintained by practicing a few simple suggestions. First, practice teaching your mind to have positive thoughts in a variety of situations. This does take time and effort, but if you develop these pathways, the brain will revert to positive solutions when challenges to brain rest come up.
Second, learn from mistakes by asking yourself, “What went wrong? What can I learn? And what can I do in the future?”
Third, try to limit your exposure to situations that trigger negative thinking. For example, if the news is giving you anxiety, then give yourself a break from watching or reading the news. Give your mind a break from anything that triggers strong emotions.
Fourth, crowd out negative thoughts by shifting your mental focus to positive thoughts. Starve out the bad thoughts by turning to more healthy thoughts. People of faith find that prayer, meditation or Bible study are ways to mentally shift focus away from negative thoughts. Finally, when you have anxiety-producing thoughts check with others close to you and ask, “Am I thinking straight here?” When we isolate, our thinking can get more distorted and a trusted friend can help us identify whether those thoughts are reality.
Recognize too that there are some situations that create such deep emotional responses in us that choosing a different brain pathway of thinking cannot occur till a later date. An example of this is the death of a loved one. Also, there are some poisonous events in life that cripple our abilities to have restful minds. An overbearing boss, sexual abuse in the workplace, or an abusive spouse can create such intense negativity that we can start to believe terrible untruths. In these cases, restoring mental health may need the professional services of a mental health counselor.
It is interesting that while we recognize the need for bodily rest, it is not often on our radar that we need inner rest for the mind. Our quality of life is determined by “what is happening between our ears.” Paying attention to this inner world and learning to bring it under control is one of the most impactful things we can do to discover new depths of calmness and peace.
