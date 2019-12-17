Every human being is “Crooked Man.” Everyone, including you, have biomechanical imbalances and malpositions (faults). These are the foundational contributors to injuries and premature breakdown of cellular chemistry.
If we can identify them sooner, we can make necessary improvements to reduce injury and delay cellular degeneration, which will add years to your quality of life.
Our standardized examination of the musculoskeletal system provides information as to where these imbalances and biomechanical faults exist. We look at joint range of motion, muscle function and coordination integrity, alignment of the body structures, normal and abnormal spinal curvatures, centers of gravity with bilateral weight scales, femoral head height and leg length by X-ray analysis, and the three arches of the feet by computer scanner evaluation. The information gained by the examinations provides a wealth of information to us, even if you don’t have any symptoms yet.
The tools we use at Payson Health and Wellness Center are designed to give us state-of-the-art information regarding the structural imbalances causing a person to be crooked in their musculoskeletal system even though they have no symptoms. If they do have symptoms the tools explain the reason for those symptoms. And we can tell whether the problem came from an injury in childhood, during teen years or as an adult.
We know you want to know what the problem is. And since we know everyone is a “Crooked Man” it is important to go through all the testing to find the cause of your problem instead of just jumping into treatment of the symptoms without knowing the source of the problem.
We ask every patient to get detailed X-rays of their spine in all but movement positions, which tells us where the fixations of movement are located specifically and the extent of structural damage present. If soft tissue injury or disease is suspected then an MRI is requested.
We perform a digital foot scan in the weight-bearing posture to help us understand muscle and ligament integrity. A cold laser test (S-3) that gives an indication of digestion of Carotenoid phytonutrients present in the skin. The Myovision test documenting the micro voltage generated by the muscles of the spine in both a static and a dynamic range of motion of the spine from head to tail is performed. A palpation (feeling the tissue with our hands) of the musculoskeletal structures including the spine from head to tail is also performed.
We continually seek more information, not less. Treatment is often delayed until we have all the information. However, if you come to us in extreme pain, we will provide treatment for the pain with the understanding we don’t know exactly what the cause is, but we will treat your pain until we get all the results from your tests back. No other profession provides this type of information to patients.
It is called biomechanics. It’s called human architecture. It’s called mechanical engineering. Once we know a patient’s biomechanical faults, we can begin telling the patient what their options are.
You can rest for two weeks after and injury to your musculoskeletal system, but without proper structural treatment you are still “Crooked Man” after those two weeks. Maybe the pain is less, but the problem is still there. You can take over-the-counter meds, or even prescription meds. But with the picture of a “Crooked Man” fresh in your mind, why would you ever do that?
People all over the world are dying from taking the meds, and in the end they’re still “Crooked Man.”
About Payson Health & Welfare Center
Payson Health & Wellness Center, 801 E. State Highway 260 is the location of the offices of Dr. Robert Gear and Dr. Orville Weyrich.
You can get a complementary consultation with them by calling 928-474-7409; DrBobGear.com; Weyrich.com/DrWeyrich.
“To Your Health” email newsletter comes to your inbox every two weeks when you contact: DrBobGear@DrBobGear.com Give your first and last name along with the email address to which you would like the newsletter sent.
