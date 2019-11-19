• The life span of a typical red blood cell is four months.
• Each year about half of all U.S. adults have an episode of low back pain.
• In a Harvard study of 47,000 middle-age male health professionals, those who ate 10 or more weekly servings of tomato-based foods cut their prostate cancer risk by 45 percent.
• Wearing your seat belt reduces the risk of death or serious injury by up to 55 percent.
• The simple act of walking requires the use of 200 muscles in the human body. As many as 40 are needed to lift a leg and move it forward.
• Some form of arthritis or rheumatic (joint pain) affects 40 million Americans.
• The human brain is insensitive to pain. The suffering of a headache doesn’t come from the organ itself but from the nerve and muscles lining it.
• A square inch of your skin contains 15 feet of blood vessels.
• You would have to eat 10 whole potatoes to get the sodium contained in just 10 potato chips.
