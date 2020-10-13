John Hancock, a Registered Nurse and Certified Diabetic Educator, gave a presentation on diabetes and managing the disease at a recent Banner High Country Seniors Doc Talk on Zoom.
Long-term damage from diabetes can impact the heart, blood vessels and kidneys. Lifestyle changes can help prevent type 2 diabetes from occurring and bring blood sugar levels back to normal.
Diabetes is the result of the body’s inability to manage blood sugar/glucose well. Either the body cannot manage its own insulin or it makes too much insulin. Diabetes can also develop in pregnancy.
Signs of high blood sugar:
• Excessive thirst
• Excessive urination
• Excessive hunger
• Very weak as in too tired to get out of the chair
• Vision changes
• Wounds that will not heal
Some diabetics may take insulin or medications, or they may have someone who is responsible for providing this care. Each individual is in charge of his or her own diabetes — not family members, not a doctor.
Congress passed a bill to lower costs for diabetes as well as limiting what can be charged for all medications. Manufacturers making new meds announced dropping prices as well.
Diabetes is the seventh leading in cause of death in the United States (it was sixth, but has been replaced with COVID-19). Diabetes is also a contributor to the top six causes of death. Nearly as many are still dying from diabetes as COVID-19.
Managing diabetes is critical. Insulin is needed to get blood sugar from the blood to the cells. There is a level of insulin we need. If too low, insulin injections are needed. Some people have too high of a level of insulin (the body makes too much when you don’t need it). This can cause problems with you processing the insulin that you have.
Insulin can be regulated through diet/meal planning and exercise/movement.
Exercise: Helps to manage your blood sugar by burning calories (sugar) then blood sugar decreases and need for more insulin decreases. The most effective tool for managing blood sugar is movement. Movement includes: walking (distance does not matter), which lowers blood sugar. Coupling this with watching what you eat, you lose weight.
Meal planning: Sugar will make insulin. When we eat simple carbs/starch like potatoes, white noodles, white bread, corn, peas, the body produces more insulin. Complex carbs/non-starchy vegetables allow you to eat as much as you want without raising blood sugar. Examples are: greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, zucchini, and green beans. Look at the serving size for the amount of carbohydrates, as you cannot eat as much as you want. Lean protein does not affect your blood sugar negatively. Healthy fats also do not affect blood sugar negatively. These include: olive oil, butter — in moderation, avocado oil, nuts — unless allergic. Peanut butter and eggs are also good choices.
Cookies — if you have some from the bakery that are huge, these are not a good food choice. If you are getting the sugar-free cookies, you can have some, but the artificial sugar is a laxative, so eat in moderation.
Is sugar-free or fat-free better? Be cautious, usually if products are sugar-free they have increased levels of fat and salt. Usually if products are fat-free they have increased sugar content.
Try recipes that either use sugar substitutes or less sugar, but monitor the amounts.
Is diabetes inherited? Yes, but can also be caused by other things. The tendency for type 2 diabetes can be inherited, but your behaviors in diet/exercise can influence it greatly. Pre-diabetes should be monitored by watching what you eat and exercising regularly.
Keep your blood sugar under control with diet and exercise. You will have more energy because your blood sugar is in control. Moderation is key. How do you know what your blood sugar is? You must check your blood glucose level. Frequency should be every morning if you have enough test strips; it especially helps to track trending. If after having a big lunch you are very tired, you should check it after lunch and monitor what you are eating. Take your medications as prescribed.
In summary: Watch your insulin levels. New medications will cost less and ones you are currently taking should cost less within a few weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!