Eastern Arizona College’s Nursing Program is No. 1 in Arizona, according to RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization.
The organization analyzed 29 schools in Arizona and ranked the top 10 using current and historical pass rates from the Registered Nurse National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).
“The Eastern Arizona College Nursing Program is committed to distinction with remarkable faculty and an extraordinary student body,” said Carolyn McCormies, EAC director of nursing and division chair for Nursing and Allied Health. “We are dedicated to helping our graduates become safe, caring, and accountable professional nurses.”
EAC’s graduating nursing class of 2020 received a 100 percent pass rate on the NCLEX. For perspective, only one other Arizona nursing program received a 100 percent pass rate, and the lowest Arizona nursing program score was 70.91 percent. Additionally, the average state pass rate was 91.44 percent, and the average national pass rate was 86.58 percent.
“We are proud to be at the top of the list of so many esteemed nursing programs,” said Todd Haynie, EAC president. “This recognition speaks volumes about how much our faculty and staff care about preparing outstanding practitioners and leaders.”
EAC’s Nursing Program is located at its Gila Pueblo, Payson, and Thatcher campuses. Prospective students can contact admissions@eac.edu or 928-428-8396. Nursing applications are due March 1. Inquiries should be made soon as possible; this is one of the fastest growing programs in the state, and space is limited.
