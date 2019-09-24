One of the best ways to ward off the blood sugar spike — and subsequent surge of hunger — that comes along with something starchy is to combine it with a good source of fiber. That’s why we love the idea of mixing in pureed pumpkin into a classic mashed potato dish.
For every pound of potatoes you use to make your favorite recipe, add a cup of canned pumpkin. If you don’t have that much leftover puree lying around, no big deal, just use what you have.
Serve the dish out of a small hollowed-out pumpkin for a festive addition to your fall dinner table.
If you’re visiting a loved one at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, give us a heads up and let us know you’d like to stay for lunch. Chef Randy and his Dietary Team have made changes to the menu. We serve YUM in this house!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!