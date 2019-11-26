For those who love great dessert, but are not really fond of baking and all the fuss, you've got to try this recipe for Thanksgiving. Feel free to add a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, too.
Cranberry-Pear Apple Crisp
Ingredients
Filling
8 medium pears, peeled and sliced
4 medium tart apples, peeled and sliced
2 cups fresh or frozen cranberries, thawed
1 cup sugar
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
Topping
1 cup packed brown sugar
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
3/4 cup quick-cooking oats
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 cup butter
Directions
In a large bowl, toss the fruit, sugar and flour. Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. For topping, in a bowl, combine the brown sugar, flour, oats and cinnamon. Cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Sprinkle over fruit mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees for 60-65 minutes or until fruit is tender and topping in golden brown.
Nutrition Facts: Per serving: 323 calories, 7g fat (4g saturated fat), 18mg cholesterol, 73mg sodium, 65g carbohydrate (45g sugars, 5g fiber), 3g protein.
