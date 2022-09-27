Over one in four Americans age 65+ fall each year. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. Falls threaten seniors’ safety and independence, and generate enormous economic and personal costs. The financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and may reach over $101 billion by 2030.
Over one in four Americans age 65+ falling each year, National Council on Aging (NCOA) provides facts, tools, and fall prevention strategies to help keep you safe.
• The financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and may reach over $101 billion by 2030.
• Learn more about the Falls Free® Initiative and how this national effort has promoted effective falls prevention strategies for older adults.
Falls are the leading cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries for older Americans. Falls threaten seniors’ safety and independence, and generate enormous economic and personal costs. However, falling is not an inevitable result of aging. Through practical lifestyle adjustments, evidence-based falls prevention programs, and clinical-community partnerships, the number of falls among seniors can be substantially reduced.
The Challenges of Falls
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other research on falls:
• More than one-fourth of Americans age 65+ falls each year.
• Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries among older adults.
• The cost of treating injuries caused by falls is projected to increase to over $101 billion by 2030.
• Falls result in more than 3 million injuries treated in emergency departments annually, including over 800,000 hospitalizations.
• In 2015, the total cost of non-fatal fall injuries was $50 billion.
• Each year about $754 million is spent on medical costs related to fatal falls.
• For older adults in the U.S., fall death rates went up by 30% from 2007-2016, and researchers predict there will be 7 deadly falls every hour by 2030.
• People with mild hearing loss are nearly three times as likely to fall, with each 10 decibels of hearing loss increasing fall risk.
• The majority — 60% — of falls happen in the home, 30% in a public setting, and 10% in a health care center.
Falls, with or without injury, also carry a heavy quality of life impact.
A growing number of older adults fear falling and, as a result, limit their activities and social engagements. This can result in further physical decline, depression, social isolation, and feelings of helplessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!