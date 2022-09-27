fall

Over one in four Americans age 65+ fall each year. Falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries for older Americans. Falls threaten seniors’ safety and independence, and generate enormous economic and personal costs. The financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and may reach over $101 billion by 2030.

 Metro Creative Services

Over one in four Americans age 65+ falling each year, National Council on Aging (NCOA) provides facts, tools, and fall prevention strategies to help keep you safe.

• The financial toll for older adult falls is expected to increase as the population ages and may reach over $101 billion by 2030.

