A video discussion workshop for family members caring for someone with dementia
Join a group of family caregivers to discuss how to regain hope and build resilience when dealing with the complexities of ongoing loss associated with helping someone with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
In Duet’s “Finding Meaning and Hope” workshop, participants will learn skills to help stay strong, healthy, resilient and positive as they navigate the care-giving journey with healing and hope.
The 10-week workshop features videos based on the book, “Loving Someone Who Has Dementia: How to Find Hope While Coping with Stress and Grief” by Pauline Boss, Ph.D. It offers help in dealing with the challenges, losses and rewards of being a family caregiver of someone who is, or is becoming, psychologically absent.
The sessions will be offered virtually using Zoom. To take part, a computer, tablet or smartphone with a camera and sound capabilities is needed. Assistance is available to set up participant systems prior to the meeting. To register and get assistance with setup, call 520-836-2758 or email mary@pgcsc.org.
The sessions are from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Jan. 26 through March 30. There is no charge, and the Zoom link will be sent once registration is completed.
