Many people are feeling fear, anxiety, and grief during this crisis. This is totally normal. If you or someone you know is having a persistent high-level of anxiety or changes in sleep or appetite or concentration, or if you are having trouble experiencing joy or motivation, please talk to your health care provider or behavioral health counselor via telehealth or a local counselor in your community.
If you have had a prior history of anxiety, changes in mood, or substance abuse disorder, or trauma, or if you are a front line health care worker, you too could be more vulnerable at this time.
Everyone needs to make time for the “M’s” of mental health — Mindfulness, Movement, Mastery (which is fun and creative), and Meaningful engagement.
Label your emotions and talk to a trusted person about them. Don’t forget to laugh, express gratitude, and offer someone help. Small acts of kindness are boosting for both the giver and the receiver. We are in this together and we will get through this together. Remember, you are not alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!