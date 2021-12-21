Learn more about preventing Type 2 Diabetes with the PreventT2 lifestyle change program offered by North Country HealthCare.
The program is free to the public. Guided by a lifestyle coach, groups of participants learn the skills they need to make lasting changes, such as losing weight, being more physically active, and managing stress.
People with prediabetes — higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels — are five to 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 Diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with prediabetes can be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes within five years.
“One in three American adults has prediabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Everly Inzunza, MPH, RDN, diabetes program coordinator at North Country HealthCare.
“The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 Diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”
PreventT2 groups meet for a year — weekly for the first six months, then once a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes.
PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The local program will be completely online, with participants meeting via Zoom. The first class, a Q & A session, begins Thursday, Jan. 6. The class will meet on Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is open to anyone living in northern Arizona and is free.
The PreventT2 curriculum is based on research that showed that people with prediabetes who lost 5% to 7% of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person) by making changes reduced their risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes by 58%.
Nationwide implementation of the program could greatly reduce future cases of Type 2 Diabetes, a serious condition that can lead to health problems including heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure, or loss of toes, feet, or legs.
“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” said Inzunza.
“Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, PreventT2 participants are making lasting changes together.”
Anyone who is at risk of developing Type 2 Diabetes or has prediabetes and is interested in living a healthier lifestyle can participate. For more information on enrollment or eligibility requirements email diabetes@nchcaz.org or call 928-333-7054.
