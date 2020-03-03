Every parent/caregiver wants the best for their child. Yet, nothing is more heartbreaking than seeing them struggle and being unsure of how to help them or where to turn for resources.
“A year ago, our son was struggling with issues we didn’t fully understand,” said Gila County resident Catherine Giordano. “It felt like we were watching him crumble and we had no idea how to help him.”
For Catherine and her son, a simple vision screening made all the difference. The screening identified a vision issue that required further attention from an ophthalmologist and glasses to correct.
The University of Arizona Cooperative Extension (UACE), funded by a grant from First Things First, helps parents just like Catherine.
Trained staff travel throughout Gila County and on San Carlos Apache Tribe tribal lands, delivering free vision, hearing, and developmental milestone screenings to children ages 1-5 who have not yet entered kindergarten.
“I see the impact my work has on the lives of individual children every day,” said UACE Instructional Specialist Chrisann Dawson. “Routine hearing, vision, and developmental milestone screenings are so important to help your child enter school ready to learn at their full potential.”
From birth to age 5, a child experiences more brain development than any other time in life, with 90% of brain growth happening before kindergarten. Children develop brain connections through interactions with parents/caregivers and using their senses (hearing and vision) to explore their world.
The important role senses play in brain development is why early identification and correction of hearing and vision issues is so vital. The American Academy of Ophthalmologists (AAO) states that it is essential to check a child’s vision when they are born and again during infancy, preschool and school years.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has similar recommendations for regular hearing screenings. Hearing loss can impact a child’s ability to develop communication, language, and social skills. The earlier children with hearing loss and vision delays, can get help, the more likely they are to reach their full potential.
Screening a child’s developmental progress requires parents/caregivers to take a more active role in the process as they know their child(ren) best. In most cases, trained UACE staff and parents/caregivers work together to complete an Ages & Stages Questionnaire. Developmental milestones are activities (e.g. beginning to walk, speaking words or phrases, catching objects, etc.) that typically developing children can perform by specified age ranges.
The UACE performs hundreds of hearing, vision, and developmental screenings each year in Gila County and on San Carlos Apache Tribe tribal lands.
“In 2019 alone, our staff performed over 700 vision, 700 hearing, and 300 developmental screenings,” said Ashley Dixon, Gila County Family and Consumer Health Sciences agent overseeing the screening programs. “The impact we are having is just incredible; we are affording children more opportunities to meet their immediate and long-term potential by making referrals and following up with families.”
The impact is even larger when considering that each number represents a child with a unique story.
“Without the UACE program, I would have never thought of taking my 3-year-old to an ophthalmologist,” Catherine added. “In the past year, he has blossomed, and I know a large part of that is due to (the UACE) program helping us recognize his vision conditions at such a young age.”
Don’t wait to have your child screened. Hearing, vision or developmental milestone screenings can be performed at a UACE office in Globe, Payson, or San Carlos. Staff also provide screenings at community events, in community settings, in preschools and can schedule individual home visits, as needed.
For general screening questions, contact Program Coordinator Ben Downer at bdowner@email.arizona.edu or 616-502-8662. To schedule an appointment in San Carlos, contact Thuy Bishop at 520-907-0724 or tbishop@email.arizona.edu. For Globe, Payson, and the rest of Gila County, contact Chrisann Dawson at 928-595-0655 or dawson1@email.arizona.edu.
