Gastroparesis is a motility disorder that literally translates to “paralyzed stomach.” This means the muscles that normally contract to move food along the digestive tract do not work properly and the stomach empties too slowly, if at all.
Symptoms
• Upper abdominal pain
• Nausea
• Vomiting
• Reflux
• Abdominal bloating
• Fatigue
• Not feeling hungry
• Early satiety
• Constipation
• Diarrhea
• Abdominal spasms
• Erratic blood glucose levels
• Weight loss
• Weight gain
Every person diagnosed has a different degree of severity and cause. Usually, damage to the Vagus Nerve or Diabetes are the major causes of Gastroparesis. Others have what’s called Idiopathic Gastroparesis. Webster’s dictionary defines idiopathic as “arising spontaneously or from an obscure or unknown cause.” There is no found reason as to why the stomach stopped working in this case. Doctors can guess, but there is no way to test to confirm these theories – yet.
A doctor at the Cleveland Clinic has said a third of patients diagnosed with Gastroparesis will get worse; a third will manage to plateau and live with Gastroparesis on a roller coaster throughout life; and another third will actually get better.
There is not a universally effective treatment. With the help of a physician, individuals can find different treatment options that may help alleviate their symptoms.
