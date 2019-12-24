Many of the volunteers who visit the RCH Campus understand the importance of engaging the residents via creative visits. Here are just a few who visited this December 2019.
Always a favorite is the Gisela’s Women’s Group. This year’s holiday project was two Christmas placemats. Each resident happily created two individual designs for decorating: a gingerbread house and Christmas Manger. The result was big smiles all around.
With a huge heart, Deanna Viggiani, Arizona Wildflowers & Gifts*, continues to bring smiles to residents who join in on the floral arrangement classes throughout the year. This December, Deanna and Zoe visited with beautiful flowers and greenery to assist the residents in making their own arrangements for Christmas. Many residents had quite the talent for floral design and now enjoy the flowers in their rooms. (*The business was formerly the Vintage Roost & Floral Boutique.)
A new volunteer to RCH residents’ classes is Jean Cooper, who does marketing for the Payson Art League. She helped residents with creative holiday cards for Christmas and other occasions designed with imagination and color using shaving cream. The medium was bit of a surprise, but it turned into beautiful cards.
If you are interested in brightening someone’s day by engaging their minds, creativity or inner-artist, reach out and let us know you’d like to be on the Activities Calendar, call 928-474-1120.
Thank you, Payson/Rim Country!
