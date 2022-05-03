Gila County’s been on the front line of the nation’s drug overdose epidemic for years.
The county health department has made it a top priority.
The state has tracked every overdose.
The police and paramedics carry naloxone to reverse an overdose.
The state and federal governments provided millions in grants.
And every year — it gets worse.
And worse.
And worse.
Now, Gila County suffers the highest overdose rate in the state thanks to the ongoing toll of meth and fentanyl.
So, the Gila County Health Department has once again made cutting the overdose death toll one of its top priorities in the next five years.
They hope it goes better than the last five years — which has turned into a drug overdose disaster in a county with all the risk factors. That includes a lack of drug treatment options, a shortage of medical practitioners, poverty, and deep-rooted patterns of use.
Back in 2017, Gila County suffered only a handful of opiate deaths.
But by 2021, the death toll exploded. The most recent figures put the opiate overdose death rate in the county at 34.4 per 100,000 — the highest death rate in the state.
And that’s not even counting deaths from meth and other drugs, which also hit Gila County harder than most other counties.
Nationally, drug overdose deaths topped 100,000 in 2020 — a 30% increase from the year before. Opioids killed 70,000 Americans in a single year — mostly fentanyl. That’s roughly equal to the toll of diabetes — and twice the number lost to the flu and pneumonia. It represents half the toll of all accidental deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Blame the way in which the over-prescribing of opiate pain killers morphed into a surge in heroin addiction that bled into the plague of fentanyl.
Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services illuminates the rapid rise in per capita use and overdoses of both opiates and amphetamines in the last few years. The pandemic essentially poured gasoline on the dumpster fire — especially in Gila County.
Back in 2017, Gila County didn’t have enough non-fatal opiate overdoses to calculate a rate. Just three years later, we’re more than double the state average — a fourfold increase in three years.
Meth use skyrocketed as well, increasing by 46% statewide and 45% in Gila County.
By 2021, meth accounted for 20% of fatal overdoses in Arizona.
Fentanyl for 50%.
And all the other opiates — like oxycodone, heroin, morphine, and methadone — for the final 30%.
The reason opium-based drugs kill so efficiently, they shut down the brain and autonomic nerve functions such as breathing, heartbeat and digestion. Fentanyl can stop the lungs and heart with a much smaller dose. An increasing number of illegal drugs are now laced with cheap, potent fentanyl — so users may not even understand the risk they’re taking.
The prescription painkiller crisis that started the cascade of lethal changes started more than a decade ago. By 2017, the Arizona Health Department and Gov. Doug Ducey enrolled the state in the opioid surveillance system. The data tracking system reports overdoses, infant addictions, and naloxone administration numbers.
Health officials hoped the tracking system and the widespread use of naloxone would bring the epidemic under control.
Instead, it’s only grown worse.
Who overdoses?
According to state data, more men die of an overdose than women. Overdoses most often occur in those aged 25 to 34. Most overdose accidentally at home, concluded the AZDHS in its 2020 report, Opioid Update & Surveillance Data Summary: February 2020.
Most of those who overdosed were illegal drug users — but the second major cause remains overdosing on prescribed pain management drugs.
Many studies suggest that, for many drug users, addiction is a symptom of an underlying problem. Professionals now recognize many who abuse substances wish to dull the psychological pain from adverse childhood experiences, such as domestic violence and alcoholism. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder reactions to traumatic events and struggle from anxiety and depression.
The federal government set up the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to help.
In 2018, the agency found 9 million young adults reported they had a mental illness, but only 40% of those ever sought help.
The statistics for those young adults with a substance use disorder were worse.
Out of the 5.1 million with a substance abuse disorder, only 10% ever seek help.
Even if they did — they won’t find much help in Gila County.
The Gila County Health and Emergency Management’s 2021 community health needs assessment documented just one mental health practitioner for each 1,540 county residents. That’s fewer than half as many as the rest of the state — which also suffers a shortage compared to the need.
Statewide, only about a third of the people treated in hospitals for a non-fatal overdose get referred to any kind of treatment. Most are simply discharged — although some go home with a prescription for naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
At a recent meeting, county health officials sought ideas for a response from community members.
“What is our short-term goal for drug induced deaths and how will we approach the goal?” asked Kayle Lathrop, health equity and prevention manager for Gila County.
All supported getting Narcan, or naloxone, into the hands of public safety officers, school nurses, librarians, and other public officials as a short-term response.
Lathrop said the county has an interactive online map to show where to find Narcan distribution points.
This reassured one audience member who has heard stories of kids overdosing when they did not know the drug they took was laced with something more powerful.
“You have kids taking one time at lunch and they are overdosing, because they didn’t know they had a real drug in them (like fentanyl) ... I think we should work with the schools. We have to publish a sheet when we give naloxone. If they have symptoms, you say, ‘If you lie to me, lie to me. You don’t have to tell me if you are a user or not. Here is the Narcan.’ Then send them to an Arizona partnership. I just had a training. The training would be at the library.”
Lathrop suggested a substance abuse education outreach program at the schools.
An audience member agreed that surveying families and making sure the kids understand the danger “is an upstream leg of this strategy.”
Jason Gillette, owner of the Guild Group and consultant for the county, had an immediate goal of increasing distribution of Narcan and a long-term goal of reducing overdose deaths by 25% in the next three to five years.
