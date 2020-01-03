Gotta love living in Gila County: Fresh air, views, small town friendly.
Well, you’d better love it — because you don’t have as much time to enjoy it as you would if you lived in traffic-choked, 110-degree Maricopa County.
Turns out, the average Gila County resident dies at 76. The average Maricopa County resident lives until 80.
Gila County has the fourth lowest life expectancy in the state, just barely ahead of Mohave, Navajo and Apache counties. The life expectancy in Apache County is only 74. On the other hand, La Paz, Yuma, Maricopa and Pinal all have life expectancies of 80 or 81.
What gives?
That’s the question the Arizona Health Department tries to answer every five years when it releases its community health assessment, focused on the state of health in every one of the state’s 15 counties.
The report delves into just about everything — prenatal care, childhood vaccinations, impact of high school graduation rates, drug use among teens, cancer death rates, suicide, violent crime, diabetes, public health services, health in retirement, access to doctors — you name it.
The latest assessment just came out, blending census data, youth surveys, disease incidents, vaccination rates and any other trackable statistic to compare the counties to the state and national averages.
The report concludes that health remains a community affair, with things like high school graduation rates, poverty, access to medical care and many other factors potentially under our control playing a leading role in who dies, who gets well and who lives a long and happy life.
Nationally, Arizona ranked 30th among the 50 states in overall health. We’re doing best when it comes to cancer deaths, reducing preventable hospitalizations and lowering the smoking rate. We’re doing worst in high school graduation rates, air pollution impacts and violent crime.
Other challenges when comparing Arizona to other states include sexually transmitted disease, mental disorders, low rates of childhood immunization, children living in poverty, lack of medical insurance, drug deaths and funding for the public health system.
On the other hand, we’re looking better than the average American when it comes to obesity, excessive drinking, infant mortality, food poisoning, on the job deaths, physical inactivity, and disparities in health status based on race and age and income and other factors.
But that’s at the statewide level.
How are we doing in Gila County?
We’ll try to answer that question in this series on the health assessment’s take on Gila County’s state of health.
Infant and maternal health
Today, let’s start at the beginning: Delivering healthy babies.
Providing comprehensive prenatal care for pregnant women remains one of the best values in the whole health care system, according to numerous studies going back for decades. Every $1 spent on prenatal care saves $3 in medical care costs related to delivery and care for the newborn. That $1 spent on care for a pregnant woman averts $20 in long-term medical and social costs, mostly by reducing the number of infants born with serious medical problems.
Some research has tried to tease out whether the health problems that come from the lack of prenatal care in part reflects characteristics of the mothers who don’t persist in seeking out care rather than just the value of the medical care itself. Maybe the very women who most need prenatal care don’t seek it out — even if they have coverage. That’s no doubt a factor.
However, the overwhelming medical consensus suggests that comprehensive prenatal care and timely intervention pay huge dividends for mother, child and reducing medical costs overall.
So how are we doing with that?
Not so good.
The number of births has declined steadily statewide, despite the rising state population — which topped 7 million this year. Back in 2007, 102,687 Arizona women gave birth. In 2017, just 81,664 babies were born. That includes 541 babies born in Gila County. Only Greenlee and Graham counties had fewer babies born.
The decline in births in Arizona mirrors the national trend, as the nation’s demographics shift.
So fewer births could mean more resources to lavish on the precious babies still coming into the world.
Actually, no.
Once more, Gila County’s not doing well in ensuring every pregnant woman gets even adequate prenatal care — which means at least half of the recommended visits the doctor starting in the fourth month of pregnancy. That’s certainly not setting the bar too high. But way too high for Gila County.
Only 64% of pregnant women in Gila County got at least “adequate” prenatal care between 2014 and 2017.
Only La Paz (45%) and Santa Cruz (61%) counties did worse.
Statewide, 80% of women got at least adequate prenatal care. That’s still terrible, but pretty good compared to Gila County. We can’t even blame a lack of doctors in a rural county, since neighboring rural counties put us to shame, including Yavapai (85%) and Coconino County (81%).
The problem starts even before a woman gets pregnant, since fewer than half of women of childbearing age get any advice on having a healthy pregnancy. Only about 30 percent of the women planning to get pregnant start taking folic acid, a routine measure recommended by doctors.
The lack of prenatal care contributes to a grim increase in maternal death rates — both in the U.S. and in Arizona. Between 2010 and 2016, Arizona’s maternal death rate rose from 18 per 100,000 population to 20 per 100,000 population. The national rate rose from 22 to 26.
“While maternal mortality in Arizona remains below the national average, Arizona has also seen increasing rates,” concluded the report.
Race and poverty play a key role, with a death rate within a year of giving birth among minorities 2.5 times higher than non-Hispanic whites. The maternal death rate among Native American women has risen to a shocking 284 per 100,000 live births — four times higher than the rate among whites.
This post-birth death rate from things like hemorrhage, organ failure and stroke has been steadily increasing for reasons that remain unclear — claiming the lives of 50,000 women in the U.S. in 2014.
The dangerous outcomes are reflected by the conditions of the fetus and infants, according to the figures in the health assessment.
Arizona actually looks pretty good when it comes to low birthweight infants — ranking 17th nationally. Some 7.5% of babies in Arizona are born dangerously underweight, which is associated with malformations, chromosomal abnormalities, premature birth and maternal complications. The number has been creeping upward — from 6.9% in 2013 to 7.5% in 2017.
Infant mortality rates also look better than the national average, but still stubbornly high. The infant death rate rose from 5.3 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2013 to 5.6 per 1,000 births in 2017.
Once again, minorities suffer much higher infant death rates, which may also reflect higher poverty rates. The infant death rate among Native Americans is twice the statewide average and rising.
Sudden infant death syndrome is also rising, with a 5% increase from 2016 — or 84 babies statewide.
One other major factor has hit infants hard — drug use by their mothers, especially opiates. Neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) occurs when a newborn essentially goes into withdrawal from the drugs the mother has taken during pregnancy. Between 2012 and 2017, the rate of NAS more than doubled — from 3.7 per 1,000 hospital births to 7.9. On average, babies born with this problem remain in the hospital for two weeks at a cost of about $63,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!