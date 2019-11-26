Dr. Ali is an excellent cardiologist and vein specialist, but he knows when to collaborate with other service providers before and/or after they have been treated at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute.
Listen to what we’re hearing
Jane Oliver, Occupational Therapist and Certified Lymphedema Specialist at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, shares:
“I knew before joining Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation that the residents of Payson/Rim Country, had a need for lymphedema treatment.
Meeting and sharing information with local physicians on the types of cases under my treatment has allowed patients to begin healing.
Their healing sometimes eliminates a prescription no longer necessary; or, a procedure that was being considered.
“Dr. Ali is a huge proponent of collaborating and puts his patients first. Several patients came to me, first, for lymphedema treatment sessions rather than beginning the invasive procedures with Dr. Ali. It’s rewarding knowing that collaborative efforts are getting successful outcomes for patients.”
