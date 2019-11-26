The team at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute sends thanks to Rim Country residents for visiting our booth at the recent Community Health and Care Fair. Current patients stopped by to say hello. Those new to HAV stopped by and asked great questions. New contacts were made with local health care providers.
The one surprising thing our team learned was those who stopped by, and upon their understanding that the practice treats both cardiac and venous conditions, the most common responses from visitors were, “Oh, I don’t have any heart issues,” or “I have some veins that might need to be looked at.” But even more surprising to learn was they also said they had not ever visited a cardiologist, yet.
Hmmmm ...
So, the opportunity at hand was to continue educating our community about “When and Why You Should See a Cardiologist.”
(If you missed Dr. Mir Ali on Rim Country Forum with Randy Roberson Nov. 6, 2019, here’s a recap.)
Over half of the adults with a cardiac issue show no signs. They are asymptomatic. Showing no symptoms.
The “when,” of course, refers to people experiencing the signs we’ll review in this article. But, the “why” refers to a strong recommendation for a baseline test at age 50 and older.
Prevention is easy. Remember: You Only Have ONE Heart.
Get it checked so you benefit in the long run.
Not preaching “atcha,” but rather educating on positive, proactive prevention ... with a touch of prodding.
Cardiac testing made easy
A standard, first meeting with Dr. Ali and the HAV team begins with a conversation. Yep, that’s right. A good conversation, with a great listener.
In fact, all 10 Signs are reviewed on your first visit.
10 Signs it’s Time
to see a Cardiologist
1. Chest Pain
2. High Blood Pressure
3. Shortness of Breath
4. Diabetes
5. Tobacco Use (prior history)
6. High Cholesterol
7. Chronic Kidney Disease
8. Family History of Heart
Conditions
9. Peripheral Arterial Disease
10. Inactive Planning on
Exercise Routine
Chest Pain
Heart episodes are many times interpreted as indigestion or intestinal distress. Nerve pain in the arm and jaw are also experiences. Other symptoms include sweating, anxiety and shortness of breath.
High Blood Pressure
The top cause of coronary artery disease, (blocked arteries in the heart) is high blood pressure.
Low activity levels and overeating sugar and salt are also culprits.
Shortness of Breath
This is the most obvious one and can be mistaken for allergy or asthma symptoms. Physical intolerance, which can express itself as shortness of breath could equal congestive heart failure.
Diabetes
Diabetes is a “big one” because it completely changes the human body. People with diabetes typically have high blood pressure; their nerves are affected; and, it may also contribute to a higher chance of stroke, heart disease, eye/sight issues, kidney failure; and, sadly, loss of limbs.
The risk of heart disease can be calculated considering several factors. Diabetes is one. Other factors such as age, gender, cholesterol levels, family history etc. come into play. The key is PREVENTION as you age.
Tobacco Use
Smoking is literally an intake of toxins into your lungs and body. An accumulation of fat may also occur. You can still have effects from past tobacco use. Your circulation may be compromised.
You owe yourself a visit with a cardiologist for:
• A conversation, to establish risk
• EKG (electrocardiogram)
• Stress Test
• Prior history of a cardiac event
High cholesterol
Adults 50+ have some form of a cholesterol issue. Ratios of LDL and HDL levels matter.
Dietary change may have a positive effect on levels. Is there a magic number? Everyone’s body is different.
There are now tougher recommendations on how low your cholesterol should be.
In Payson, we see people travel to the Valley to see a physician and return to Rim Country with a new prescription. With limited contact between Valley physician and the Rim Country physicians, management of medications can become difficult for the patient.
Dr. Ali believes, “Many prescriptions are not necessary when patients can, and do, benefit from changes to their diet and regular physical activity. Walking, even at a slow pace can produce positive results.”
Chronic Kidney Disease
Indicators of kidney disease include high blood pressure and diabetes. If you have chronic kidney disease you should be checked for coronary artery disease.
Family history
Apple, tree? Genetics do, in fact, apply to coronary heart disease.
If one parent had/have a heart issue, your chances increase. If both parents had/have heart disease, your chances multiply. If other family members also had/have heart disease, well ... as you can understand, a visit to a cardiologist should be on your list of things to do.
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD)
PAD primarily results from atherosclerosis or cholesterol deposition in the walls of arteries that leads to reduced blood flow to the limbs. PAD mainly presents as change in skin color of the affected limb, pain in limbs when walking, and weakness in legs. Lifestyle changes are the first line of treatment and this is followed by medications and intervention, such as opening affected artery using wires/balloons.
Fifty percent, or higher, have disease in their heart along with a possibility of reduced blood flow to the brain.
Inactive – planning on exercise routine
Inactive — planning on exercise routine: it’s a nice way to say “sedentary lifestyle” or “doesn’t exercise, enough.”
“Sitting is the new smoking” is the latest phrase used.
Whichever phrase you choose, you want to consider a regular fitness routine that fits your lifestyle.
You do not have to do aerobics, but you should really consider a half hour of casual walking.
Heart, Artery and Vein Institute is located at 127 E. Main St. in Payson. Dr. Mir Ali and his team service patients five days a week between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 928-238-1388 for an appointment.
If you’re having an emergency, please dial 911 and go to a hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!