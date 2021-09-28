Did you know that pumpkin is a superfood? It’s low in calories and contains multiple nutrients in one serving.
Here are just a few of the ways that pumpkin provides health benefits for seniors:
• Lower Blood Pressure: Anyone that has worried about their high blood pressure knows that they need to follow a high potassium, low sodium diet, but it’s hard to find food that fits the bill.
• Assist in Weight Control: At only 83 calories, one cup of canned pumpkin is an ideal low-calorie ingredient. As a substitute for oil in cookies and muffins, pumpkin can help reduce calories.
• Boost Eye Health: Pumpkin is one of the best sources for beta-carotene and vitamin A, which are essential for good vision and healthy eyes. Vitamin A also helps the organs work properly.
• Reduces the Risk of Cancer: Another vitamin that is found in pumpkin is vitamin K, which has been connected to cancer-fighting abilities.
• Helps With Muscle Function: Potassium is abundant in pumpkin, which allows the body to balance fluids, manages nerve and muscle function, and lowers the risk of heart disease.
• Delivers Lots of Nutrients: The body needs all kinds of nutrients that may be hard to find in foods. Pumpkin contains magnesium, zinc, thiamin, folate, niacin, iron, copper, riboflavin and pantothenic acid, among others.
• In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, brown sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger.
• In a separate bowl, whisk together milk and pumpkin puree, then add eggs and stir in vanilla.
• Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients and stir with a wooden spoon until just combined.
• Melt butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat.
When butter is foamy, reduce heat to medium-low and ladle pancake batter into skillet. Cook until bubbles start to form in batter and pancake is golden underneath, about 3 minutes then flip and cook the other side until golden, another 3 minutes.
Repeat with remaining batter.
Nutrition (per serving): 180 calories, 5 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 503 mg sodium
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!