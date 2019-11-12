The 21st Annual Community Health & Care Fair had more than 450 come out to the Nov. 2 event where 20 providers, clubs and organizations generously gave their time and talents.
Some of those participating shared the following comments about the event:
• Good — Got some questions answered and some health concerns.
• Especially appreciated Cindy Bryant and her alternative health solutions.
• Blood draw was fast and easy — Didn’t pass out!
• Found out my eyes are worse than I thought. Found out about opportunities in my health care.
• Very organized and beyond what I was expecting. Thank you so much for providing this to our community.
• I had pre-cancerous cells and the doctor froze them off.
• Lots of good people with lots of great information. I found out I have a skin cancer to eliminate.
• Very thankful for this opportunity to have this experience.
• Everyone was very helpful. It felt good to understand more about my body’s challenges. Thank you.
• Loved being able to talk to various providers under one roof.
• Blood glucose was fine. Vision in range. Oral cancer screening was normal. Ask the Doctor answered my question on orthopedic questions and other needs.
• Great: blood, breast exam, mammogram, heart and oxygen, blood pressure. Think I’ll live another day!
• Had a lot of tests done — great venue for everyone.
Another attendee shared the following, “It’s my first time to the Payson Health & Care Fair. I have been to Prescott’s Arizona Sonshine event. This is smaller and I didn’t need to spend a whole day, I like that. I had my bloodwork, myofascial done. I feel more flexible now and learned that my balance is good.
“I’m leaving here feeling healthy and good about my health. This gives me the information I needed to know about my health. I really love that you have healthy fruit choices for snacks, thank you! All of the people here have been really friendly and helpful, thank you for hosting this great event!”
Participants included
• Anderson Dental
• Assured Imaging
• Banner Payson Medical Center
• Banner’s Cynthia Booth, MD, OB/GYN
• Gila Community College
• Healthy Perspectives
• Hospice Compassus
• LDS Relief Society
• Lions Club
• Payson Christian Clinic
• Payson Dermatology
• Payson Health and Wellness Center’s Bob Gear, NMD
• Payson Home Health
• Payson Masonic Lodge
• Payson Premier Dental
• Ponderosa Family Care’s Alan Michels, MD
• Rim Country Health
• Sonora Quest
• University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Service
• Walgreens
Sponsors of the Community Health & Care Fair are: MHA Foundation, Banner Payson Medical Center, Rim Country Health, Payson Care Center, Hospice Compassus, Powell Place and Eastern Arizona Health Education Center.
