Residents living in and around the Payson can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.
Mount Cross Lutheran Church will host this community event on June 8 at 601 E. Hwy. 260.
Screenings can check for:
• The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
• HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
• Diabetes risk
• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
• Kidney and thyroid function, and more
Screenings are accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking.
Package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will create a package based on your age and risk factors. Call 877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com for more information. Pre-registration is required.
