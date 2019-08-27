In Payson/Rim Country many residents have their own gardens, belong to either the Star Valley Community Garden or the Payson Community Garden or visit the Payson Farmers Market. Why? A desire for seasonal fruits and vegetables are flavorful and healthy choices for enhancing recipes.
Fall is just around the corner and a perfect time for adding color to your meals. Think about which fruits and veggies are your favorites in reds, yellows, oranges and even purples.
Did you know that colorful foods contain vitamins, minerals, fiber and phytochemicals that aid in providing healthy elements that fight off diseases? Many foods contribute to reducing risk of many conditions, including cardiovascular disease (American Heart Association).
Whether you select local gardens or visit local groceries, make it your goal to enjoy four to five servings per day of fruits and vegetables to lower risk of diseases and also for a healthier heart. Ask your physician for recommendations on the best foods for you.
Check out Seasonal Produce: In-Season Fruits and Vegetables By Month on Reader’s Digest’s website — https://www.rd.com/health/healthy-eating/fruits-vegetables-in-season-every-month-of-year/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!