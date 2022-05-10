There's an iconic trail right in our backyards. "This is truly a historical and an incredible community asset," Jennifer Smith, MHA Foundation Board Member, beams as she describes the nonprofit's opportunity to participate in this fantastic project.
It took several organizations to come together, but the Highline Trail is in the process of being restored for passage across the base of the Mogollon Rim. This is a non-motorized trail that will be 65 miles long when completed. It spans from the 260 Trail- head to the Pine Trailhead, and it crosses the areas of Geronimo, Washington Park, and several beautiful, spring-fed creeks.
Hikers, bikers, and equestrians need trails like this to enjoy the outdoors safely. With the growing popularity of UTV (Utility Task Vehicle) or "side by side" usage through the pines, this is a priority to make sure there are separate trails for both to enjoy safely. This trail will help spread people better throughout our forests to create fewer "people log jams," which we've seen increased through the pandemic.
Along the way, you will weave through the history of this fantastic geographical wonder by taking the same route that the indigenous people of the area used and what was completed by the Forest Service in the early 1900s to move cattle and people across the local area. If you know what to look for, you will even find signs of the original homesteaders. Indeed, this is something special that will be a destination for people from all over to enjoy.
Local nonprofits include Mogollon Sporting Association (MSA), which their President Craig Swartwood, states, "We saw a need that fit our mission. The mission of supporting our local youth and wildlife. So we acted." That action came through seed money and volunteer help for the mountain bike event that served as a fundraiser and to create awareness for the trail. Over 80 individuals participated in the event from all over the state, and even some riders from Colorado.
Trevor Creighton, member of the MSA, local district education leader, and event coordinator, had Rim Country Middle School's Outdoor Adventure Club out on the trail to prepare for the race, led by Scott Davidson.
However, these are just a few of the many local partners involved in helping bring this dream to fruition. This effort included Pine-Strawberry Fuel Reduction, Inc., Rim Country Mountain Biking Association, the Arizona Trail Association, Wild Arizona, the Youth Conservation Corps, and National Forest Foundation, and the list goes on and on.
Learn more about the details of Highline Trail @
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!