It seems appropriate to continue with articles about nursing in the 2020 Year of the Nurse and during this pandemic. As hospitals discharge patients who have overcome COVID-19, they may need additional care when they go home. Folks with other diseases, especially the elderly, may need monitoring.
Gina Parkerson, a Eastern Arizona College-Payson graduate working in Banner Home Health as a registered nurse for five years said, “When patients are in their homes we get a much more accurate view of who they are. We see them in real life. It’s more holistic. You can teach them more effectively when you see their day-to-day life.”
Having worked as a nurse in a variety of settings over the years, I cherished home care the most. When I ran a home health agency in California, staff became close to their patients at home. We had time to sit with the patients and learn of their anxieties and concerns.
Sometimes you don’t know what you will find when you enter the home. I remember going into one home with a plan to teach the patient about her newly diagnosed diabetes. What I found was a patient with considerable memory loss who did not understand the directions. Her husband, a bilateral amputee with diabetes, had been helping his wife with her personal care the best he could. I taught him how to give her insulin and arranged for a social service agency to provide a caregiver for them both — very different from my initial plan.
Home health care provides a wide range of health care services. When ordered by a doctor, Medicare and most insurance companies will cover payment to have a registered nurse visit.
Tanya Conway, administrator of Banner Home Care, said, “I have come to learn the most compassionate people are in home health.”
“The most frequent question from the public is about being homebound and what that means,” she said. “There is a fine line, but some activities are allowed.”
For example, the person may go to a doctor’s appointment. “We work with the physician and each patient has an individualized plan of care.”
Once a doctor makes a referral for home health services, a registered nurse schedules an appointment and visits the home. An agency will then offer various services, such as an RN visiting or a physical therapist, occupational therapist or home health aide.
Nurses can monitor IV therapy, pain management and teach patients and caregivers how to give medicines and treatments. They take blood for tests. They often care for wounds and colostomies and teach the family how to follow through. In fact, much of their nursing revolves around teaching.
“We see if they are following the doctor’s instructions,” said Parkerson. After hospitalization, “their lives are turned upside down. When they get home and get a little bit of rest, they get better. They heal in a much more peaceful way.”
Home nursing allows a nurse to reap the reward of one-on-one caregiving and patients enjoy personalized care at home.
“I love going into peoples’ homes,” Gina said. “I feel like I can make a difference.”
