Cardiologists are uniquely qualified to treat varicose veins, as they are specially skilled to do catheter-based procedures. Many of the treatments for venous insufficiency involve catheter-based techniques.
Dr. Mir Ali and the team at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute treat both women and men for issues with varicose veins and venous insufficiency.
In fact, I personally, just sought advice for what, to me, are becoming unsightly and uncomfortable veins on my own legs.
It begins with a simple test performed by a skilled vascular technologist at the office. It’s called an ultrasound. This determines if any of the veins are abnormally enlarged and if there is a reversal “reflux” in blood flow.
Depending on the degree of abnormality, Dr. Ali might recommend shrinkage of the abnormal vein(s) with “venous ablation.”
Dr. Ali performs ablations in his office in Payson using the more advanced techniques that guarantee the least amount of discomfort while ensuring the best long-term outcome.
On the other hand, if the abnormality is less severe, he may recommend conservative measures: exercise, elevation of legs while sitting and use of compression stockings.
In my case, it was suggested I try conservative treatment for now.
But, it is great to know the testing, diagnostics and treatment are all done locally in Payson at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute.
