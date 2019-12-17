Until I was 59, I couldn’t remember a day without a headache — generally a migraine. Over my life I’d been seen by MDs, acupuncturists, pain specialists, chiropractors, a tissue release specialist, and shrink who told me it was all in my head. Duh! I’ve been on every pain med on the market and was often overprescribed so that I had symptoms from the drugs that were as bad as, or worse than, the pain they were supposed to be dealing with.
For immediate relief, chiropractic was the most effective. It was effective, but very temporary. I would often see my chiropractor daily and often multiple times in the same day.
By the time I reached Payson, the debilitating headaches were gone, but I was still dealing with daily pain. I found a marvelous massage therapist, Tina Shepherd, who was able to help with a lot of the pain, along with a lot of mobility issues. She finally said that she’d gotten things as far along as she thought she could and suggested that I see Dr. Gear. Several of her clients went to Dr. Gear and she had been able to assess their progress in the course of her massages and thought he would be helpful.
I talked with Dr. Gear’s office and was referred out for an extensive set of X-rays. Imagine! He wanted to see what my skeleton looked like when I was in a variety of poses so that he could come up with the best course of treatment.
The first visits to Dr. Gear, to his dismay, were best described as traumatic for me. First, you have to deal with hearing people crying out in the treatment room. You expect them to come out on stretchers. Instead, they come out laughing and patting Dr. Gear on the back. Go figure. Then, when it’s your turn, he moves your body in to positions you’ve always seen Special Forces people on TV use just before they break someone in two or more pieces. Then he makes the adjustment and you’re left feeling better and wondering what the big deal was.
Chiropractic is often slow when you want a permanent fix immediately. The pain can be gone quickly, but the bones want to stay where they’ve been for so long. I’ve devoted about two years to Dr. Gear. He’s fixed issues that I’ve had for up to 67 years that no one else has fixed. I guess, in that regard, it’s pretty fast. But, patience is needed.
In addition to fixing neck and back pain, Dr. Gear has helped me with foot, finger and pet problems. I’d seen a podiatrist because of recurring pain that had me limping. The podiatrist said about the only thing that he could do for me was cut a nerve. He said it wouldn’t be a big deal and I’d feel better. Ever the optimist, I asked Dr. Gear if he could do anything to help. Over the next couple of months, he’d adjust my neck, back, and foot and my foot has been pain free for the last couple of years. He also was able to fix a trigger finger that I had on my right hand with adjustments and ultrasound. My 15-year-old Labrador had a section of his spine that seemed to be causing him problems. Dr. Gear “poked” around his spine and the result — that I hadn’t expected — was my dog’s elbows were no longer splayed outward at his side and his front end and back end were in alignment. Before he’d been walking like a crab! True to form, Dr. Gear had me get X-rays on the dog that he reviewed and then he suggested ongoing home treatments for me to follow. My dog also gives his endorsement of Dr. Gear.
If you have pain, never, never accept it. I got lucky and found someone who has changed the quality of my life. I’d been on my quest for him for decades and, though I was really slow in finding the person who could help me, I’m on the mend now.
