Heart health isn’t just for the (senior) adult population. Heart healthy habits start as a child, at home.
When you think about your child’s day including what’s consumed at mealtimes, classroom sitting, monitoring TV viewing and digital exposure ... to family outdoor activities, sleep needs and how a variety of factors contribute to heart health — it all begins in their early years.
Proper nutrition benefits the entire family. Select foods with less sodium, sugar and the “bad” fats. Reading labels and talking about the best food choices can be taught during food shopping trips. Make it fun!
Being active is also key and important for children and families. Regular activities develop interests, routines and better health as children grow into young adults. And, then there are competitive sports at the middle school, high school and college levels that require not only talent and commitment, but healthy minds and bodies.
Parents and grandparents influence children in many positive ways through love, knowledge, adventures, traditions — why not healthy heart choices, too.
Get back into the new school year with the health of your entire family in mind.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!