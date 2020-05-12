Twenty-one years ago I had the privilege of being a part of the first Nightingale Moment. As editor of Beginnings the publication of the American Holistic Nurses Association, I met Barbara Dossey and Jean Watson, leaders in the association and the Nightingale Moment.
On May 12, at noon local time, I invite everyone to pause and observe a moment of silence or create a healing ceremony in celebration of the heart and spirit of nursing. The Nightingale Moment takes place on International Nurses Day and is a wonderful way of sharing the spirit of holism with our nursing community.
In 1999, I wrote that “It takes one person talking with another to generate an idea. It takes just one moment to start a movement. It takes just one spark to ignite a torch.”
This one person, a young nurse, Heidi Hoxie from California, while taking a vacation in Europe made a commitment to ignite that torch by telling other nurses about the Nightingale Moment. She spent her time stopping at hospitals all over Europe to spread the word. She felt Florence Nightingale’s wisdom is a source of power through which each nurse can find the vision to move forward. The movement began.
During this period nurses around the world will honor Florence Nightingale and her legacy to modern nursing. They will honor the strength and wisdom of the nursing mission.
We know Nightingale for her work during the Crimean War in eliminating unsanitary conditions that were causing many deaths of soldiers. Her “Notes on Nursing” booklet laid down the principles of nursing: careful observation and sensitivity to the patient’s needs.
Another publication, “Notes on Hospitals,” focused on the need for sanitary conditions and had an immediate impact on hospital design and construction. She became a renowned statistician and public health advocate.
In this World Health Organization’s Year of the Nurse and Midwife, anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale and during the COVID-19 crises, we take this time to honor nurses. They hold the hand of the dying. They offer comfort to the sick and let the family members know someone cares.
What better way for nurses and those who appreciate them to take a moment to honor the founder of the profession and the nurses whose comforting hands and caring words give hope to many.
I invite nurses in the community to join me in a Zoom meeting at noon Tuesday, May 12, for a short Blessing of the Hands ceremony. To join, visit https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73935527848; meeting ID: 739 3552 7848.
