Incoming Payson Unified School District Superintendent Linda Gibson is not only a strong match for the leadership of the district, but she is also a 24-year local resident of the community, with a long history of success and leadership within the schools. Alongside another seasoned member of Payson, Jennifer Smith, MHA K-12 Leadership Development Subcommittee Chair, Gibson discusses the importance of building a community of support for our Payson kids.
“We are a small enough community that all of us can buy-in and become a hub of energy for the entire town,” Gibson said.
She strongly believes that local leaders and business owners can pull together to make a big difference in rallying around our students.
“I think we have a community that is really willing to do a lot, and sometimes we forget to ask those that want to help,” she continued.
It’s the concept of everyone doing a little, together, to produce a lot.
Smith asked, “If you could tell the world about anything that is wonderful about our schools, what would that be?”
Gibson answered quickly, “The support that we have in this community for our students is astronomical.”
She added, “We are doing just as many great things as any other schools across the country, often with less money. The caliber of students that are graduating from our school system is high and they are doing amazing things.”
She bragged about the amount of scholarships that Payson students are obtaining each year.
“The Class of 2020 will collect $2.3 million in college scholarship awards,” said Payson High School Principal Jeff Simon in the May 22, 2020 Payson Roundup article on how Payson High School graduates rose above challenges.
Gibson continued, sharing that, “The programs are in place to help them succeed.” Many of those programs are in partnership with MHA Foundation.
Gibson also elaborated on what it is to be a Google-centered school system and the productive benefits of everyone being fully trained to operate within that platform.
To hear the rest of the interview, please visit www.mhafoundation.com/mha-foundation-interviews
