When it comes to breast cancer, what you don’t know can hurt you.
Breast cancer education and screenings can save up to 37 lives every day in the U.S., according to the World Health Organization.
Discuss a screening plan with your doctor at the first available opportunity.
This year 232,670 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in women.
Of the women who live to be 70, one in eight will develop breast cancer in their lifetime.
Breast cancer accounts for about 30 percent of cancers in women. About 85 percent of diagnoses occur in women with no family history of breast cancer.
The good news
Breast cancer’s mortality rate has been declining since 1989 due to early detection and improved treatment.
Physically active women are 25 percent less likely to develop breast cancer than those who are inactive.
More than 28 million people living in the U.S. are breast cancer survivors.
(From healthfeed.uofuhealth.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!