If you or a loved one are faced with the decision to move to a nursing home, either you're battling with a worsening disease like Alzheimer's or Parkinson's, or encountering an irreversible tragedy. It's a tough time. Learning about the options – assuring medical needs are met and how to pay for the required – weighs heavily when trying to make the right decision.
Concerns and thoughts when deciding upon skilled nursing
• How long ago has it been since your loved one received a health assessment by a medical team? Before deciding to use a skilled nursing facility, make sure a medical team evaluates your loved one's needs to rule out a better housing option.
• If a person is at high risk for falls or the medical needs are intense and require 24/7 care, a skilled nursing facility is the best fit. But if a person's needs are custodial, then an assisted living facility is better.
• Will the family be able to care for a loved one at home? If a loved one requires 24/7 care, it's hardly possible for a family member to handle that type of responsibility. This means families must come up with a well thought out care plan, where the gaps can be filled by services like home care services and respite care. The skilled nursing facility serves as a temporary stay. It all depends on the medical needs of a loved one.
• If one needs temporary care, family members can rotate on a short-term basis. But if the medical care intensifies, staying home can become too expensive.
Learning about a skilled nursing facility
• Get referrals - reach out to the local medical community and ask for recommendations.
• Get educated - check out long-term care online review sites.
• Get clear on the medical needs - who's best equipped to handle your condition? Is short-term or is rehabilitation care needed?
• Get clear on the distance - how easy will it be for family/friends to visit? Alternative ways to communicate?
• Get information on Visitor Policy in 2022 – Rim Country Health is compliant with county and state regulations.
Checklist when you tour the campus
Rim Country Health will be the individual’s home.
• Setting and placement - Is the facility run like a medical facility? Does it have a nursing station(s)? Or is it designed more like home?
• Cleanliness - is the facility neat and clean?
• Food - is the fool nutritious and does it appear appetizing? Are special diets accommodated?
• Entertainment and Activities - do they offer indoor and outdoor activities?
• Are residents happy? Do they mope around or do they engage?
• Are they well-groomed? Are residents’ activities of daily living tended to?
• Medical condition specialization - is the facility able to handle the health condition of your loved one?
Payment options for skilled nursing care
Most people pay for skilled nursing care with Medicare or Medicaid benefits, Veteran’s benefits or Private Pay. Arizona Long-Term Care is an application request/approval. Rim Country Health’s admissions and finance departments will review options with you. It is important to know Medicaid does not pay all costs.
Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation is at 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson. To learn more call 928-474-1120 or go to rimcountryhealth.com.
