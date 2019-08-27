Less invasive care for hearts, arteries and veins

As an interventional cardiologist and phlebologist, Dr. Mir Ali finds that less invasive and non-invasive procedures, sometimes, produce more successful outcomes than more invasive procedures for his patients.
A cardiologist specializes in conditions of the heart, while a phlebologist specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of venous origin. The specialty of phlebology has developed to enable physicians with an interest in venous disease to help people with poor venous circulations, especially in the legs — that can cause tired legs, swollen legs or legs with varicose veins.
Let’s talk about less invasive procedures for another condition. Narrowed arteries in legs called peripheral arterial disease or PAD.
PAD affects millions of American men and women and their ability to walk, (painful legs), and in later stages pain at rest, discoloration and non-healing leg wounds. Dr. Ali at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute offers complete diagnostic testing and treatment for PAD. Dr. Ali offers a less invasive mode of therapy for PAD to restore circulation. The entire process is accomplished as an outpatient in an office setting.
A growing body of scientific evidence now suggests this mode of “simple fix” is as good or better than the traditional “open surgery” method.
Open surgeries require a hospital stay and longer recovery.
Minimally invasive procedures (innovative, less invasive) are done on an outpatient basis and patients who are not healthy enough for open surgery may be a candidate for this.
If you have leg pain upon walking, leg swelling, cold legs, discoloration or leg wounds, we encourage you to visit with Dr. Ali for a recommendation for the best treatment for your case.
Note: Tests and procedures performed at Heart, Artery & Vein Institute are Medicare approved. Have your insurance information ready when you phone to schedule your visit. Call 928-238-1388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!