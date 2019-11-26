Here we are ... Thanksgiving is in two days.
Are you able to take time off from work? Are you responsible for the entire turkey dinner? Worried about picky eaters? Dreading the travel? Hate the clean up?
Then, we move right into the December holiday season ...
Will you be hosting a dinner or attending parties? How many names are on your gift list this December? Did you set a budget? What will the weather bring?
Is reading these questions making you laugh or stressing you out?
Normal routines are, many times, pushed aside beginning with Thanksgiving and stay crazy all the way through to New Year’s Day.
People complain of going off their diets, being more tired and the stress of “putting up” with high-maintenance relatives that you only see once or twice a year.
It’s a time for new recipes that may not be as healthy ... but, hey it’s the holidays.
Less exercise, more cocktails, not enough sleep. We’ve all been there.
Let’s talk about how you can manage the stress of the season.
There’s good stress and bad stress
Yes, there’s good and bad stress. Good stress can prompt you to get everything on your list completed in an epoch fashion. Stress isn’t always negative.
However, too much stress over a short period of time can be harmful to your health. Condensed chronic stress is known to spike blood pressure, anxiety, and restless sleep.
When you’re stressed do you find yourself indulging in (more) unhealthy foods, the holiday cigar, or too many cocktails?
It’s a time that may cause a rise in your blood sugar or your blood pressure. And, that weight you dropped in October may come back as the muffin top that you despised.
Health conditions such as diabetes, high cholesterol, damaged arteries, a weakened immune system, and other health conditions related to diabetes, can put stress on your heart and may lead to potential risks.
How to reduce stress
Exercise
No surprise with this tip. We’re not talking a marathon, but rather trying a relaxed 30-minute walk a few times a week during the holiday season.
Meditate
Take time throughout the holiday season just for you. Meditation comes in many forms. Clear your head. Listen to your breathing. Take a yoga class. Enjoy your favorite holiday music. Put down your cell phone and resist social media for a day (or two).
Get enough sleep/rest
As we age, many find we are not sleeping through the night and not get anywhere close to eight hours. A rested body reduces stress. You may try taking short naps, eating dinner before 7 p.m., reducing alcohol and caffeine during the evening.
Stay organized
Organization involves prioritizing your time. Set aside time for family and friends. Shop during the week, not the weekends. Be flexible and remember plans can and will change. Go with the flow.
This holiday season connect with your family, friends and community.
From Our Hearts to Your Hearts ... Enjoy the Beauty of the Season.
