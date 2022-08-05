Often month or years of planning goes into the birth of a baby. Most often, this turns out to be a normal, wonderful experience.
But what happens if a pregnancy goes wrong? The mother learns the fetus in the womb has complications. The mother has complications. The embryo or fetus may not survive or the mother may not survive.
Complications of pregnancy and maternal mortality are real problems.
While maternal mortality in other developed countries has decreased, the maternal mortality ratio in the United States (U.S.) has continued to rise, according to a December 2020 Arizona Department of Health Services report. The 2016-2017 Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Ratio was 79.1 deaths per 100,000 live births in Arizona for women ages 15-49.
Maternal mortality usually results from a pregnancy, delivery, or postpartum complication; a chain of medical events started by the pregnancy or delivery; the worsening of an unrelated condition because of the pregnancy or delivery; or other factors.
Severe bleeding (sometimes called hemorrhage), infection, blood pressure disorders of pregnancy, including preeclampsia and eclampsia, complications of labor and delivery, and unsafe abortion cause most maternal deaths around the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Today, health care providers may be in a quandary of how to treat their patients when maternal complications present themselves. There are complications of pregnancy that are not talked about that might cause a procedure considered an abortion in some states, for example, a miscarriage, an ectopic pregnancy, severe fetal abnormality, death of a fetus. Is there an answer?
There have been reports of individual patients unable to get the needed medication for a miscarriage they are experiencing.
Here in Arizona there is much confusion about what law is in effect now. Is it the one from 1901 banning all abortions or the one recently signed by Gov. Doug Ducey eliminating abortion after 15 weeks?
Dr. Cynthia Booth and Dr. Kevin Murphy are two OB/GYN specialists in Payson.
All of their patients receive counseling and medical management during and after their pregnancies. Before the change in Roe v. Wade, when a patient requested an abortion, after counseling, they were referred to Planned Parenthood and other care providers.
Because of the legal confusion, all health care providers in Arizona have suspended abortion services until the issue is sorted out in court. Most abortion providers have halted services due to fear that they could be jailed for performing the medical procedure.
Some pharmacists have stopped providing medication that may be used for abortion, even if prescribed for other medical conditions.
“There is a Legal Counsel and an Ethics committee at Banner,” said Dr. Booth. “They keep us up to date on the latest issues surrounding our practice.”
They said that contraception and emergency contraception are still available.
With questions about ectopic pregnancy in the news, Dr. Booth said, “There is no viability of a live birth and the ectopic pregnancy is removed. It is not an abortion.”
With people having no access to abortion care, Dr. Murphy has concerns that women will have no medical follow through if they seek abortion medication from out of state or international sources.
“It will result in subpar medical care. If complications occur, there might be a higher incidence of emergency room visits,” he said.
They both feel strongly about letting doctors do what they are trained to do, caring for the health of their patients without interference from people who know nothing about medicine.
It will take time for the laws to be clarified and might change with legislation. In the meantime, women with complications of pregnancy may suffer the consequences of inaccessible care.
For patients, Dr. Booth said, “It’s important to speak to your health care provider before making any major decisions about your health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!