arrival with kids and signs

Kayida Kitchen, a 12-year-old Payson resident returns home on Dec. 22 to signs of support from neighbors, family, and friends. After almost two years of driving to a specialist in Ohio every three months, her cancer seems to be retreating while bone is growing.

 By Michele Nelson/Roundup Staff Reporter

Bobbi Hlavacek stood in the front yard with half a dozen children zooming around.

Friends drove up, rolled down their windows, and asked where to park. Many had large cardboard signs saying, “Welcome Home!”

Contact the reporter at mnelson@payson.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.