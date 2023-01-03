Bobbi Hlavacek stood in the front yard with half a dozen children zooming around.
Friends drove up, rolled down their windows, and asked where to park. Many had large cardboard signs saying, “Welcome Home!”
Neighbors and their dogs wandered back and forth across East Cedar Lane asking, “Is she here yet?”
Hlavacek looked at her phone.
“No update yet,” she said.
Everyone had gathered to welcome home Kaydia Kitchen — Hlavacek’s 12-year-old granddaughter who is struggling with cancer. For a year and a half, Kaydia’s family has driven her back and forth across the country to Ohio for special treatments to reduce a cancerous cyst on her pelvis.
“Hers was very aggressive,” said Hlavacek.
Kaydia has been working with an Ohio specialist because no doctor in Phoenix could handle her unique form of cancer.
Hlavacek said the cancer cyst was inoperable because of its location on Kaydia’s pelvis. It wasn’t discovered until the cyst had “eaten away” the sacrum, a boney structure that connects the base of the spine to the pelvis. Kaydia descended into painful limping before it was discovered. At one point, she was in a wheelchair. After years of therapy and grueling trips across the country every three months, Kaydia has moved on to a sparkly cane.
The news from this trip was the best anyone had heard — bone had started to regrow. The cancer appears to be in retreat.
“It’s the best Christmas present ever,” said Hlavacek.
The news also meant Kaydia will not have to go through radiation, said her grandmother.
Emily Brice, the chef and food manager of the Payson Warming Center, grew up with Kaydia’s mom.
“I went to school with her,” she said.
Throughout Kaydia’s battle, her mom continued to support Brice and the warming center.
“She would bring clothing and blankets,” said Brice.
The two often spoke of Kaydia’s challenges and the hardships of the drives to Ohio.
When Brice heard the good news about Kaydia, she pulled together a welcome home party. Brice brought along her children and friends, everyone waving bright signs.
Angel Alatriz of the Angel Project, and his mom, Leticia, showed up.
Mayor Chris Higgins waited in the wings as well.
Suddenly, a young neighbor saw Kaydia’s white truck.
“They’re coming!” he called.
Neighbors grabbed their signs as Kaydia, her sister, mom and stepdad drove into Hlavacek’s driveway.
“Are you crying?” said the grandmother after she opened Kaydia’s car door.
Soon Kaydia stepped out of the car and into the arms of family members, including uncles and aunts, brothers, sisters, and cousins.
“I’m just so happy,” she said.
Then, sirens started.
Police and fire vehicles came around the corner full of officers.
“I can’t believe it,” said Kaydia.
Higgins came up to shake her hand and wish her the best.
She will need it.
“These have been known to come back,” said Hlavacek.
Kaydia will need to continue follow up treatment, but in Phoenix.
She’s over the moon with her most recent diagnosis.
“When I’m under anesthesia, I don’t remember much; but I remember when I heard about this. I cried,” she said.
As the neighbors and first responders waved goodbye, Kaydia’s grandmother shepherded her into the house.
“I decorated. You haven’t seen it yet,” she said as Kaydia walked through the door, grinning ear to ear.
Love is always the best gift — even the love of strangers and firemen.
And Christmas miracles come in all shapes and sizes — sometimes with sparkly canes.
