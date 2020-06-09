Dr. Joseph C. Thompson, DO, recently talked to members of the Banner High Country Seniors about kidney disease. Thompson trained with Midwestern University at one of its residency sites in Sierra Vista, Ariz.
He explained a DO — Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine — focuses on osteopathic work, receiving special training in the musculoskeletal system: the body’s interconnected system of nerves, muscles and bones.
Introducing his topic, Thompson said kidney disease would hospitalize more than 2 million people per year, and that is an extremely conservative estimate. At present, long-term kidney disease affects more than 47 million people in the U.S., and more than 661,000 Americans have currently progressed to complete kidney failure, with more than two-thirds of them on dialysis, and the rest living with a transplant.
“Without proper management and surveillance of kidneys, this number will continue to increase,” Thompson said.
The kidneys are the filters of the body and its numerous filtration sites are called “glomerulus.” The health of the kidneys can be determined by blood tests or urinalysis.
Glomerulus does a lot of filtration, so how well the kidney is filtering is measured with the Glomerular Filtration Rate (GFR). Some of the things examined through the GFR are creatinine, a protein byproduct in the blood; urea (or Blood Urea Nitrogen — listed as “BUN” on lab results), a chemical byproduct in the blood; and other proteins.
Where there’s an issue with filtering due kidney disease or injury, it means that the kidneys are not filtering appropriately. An analogy is the colander and it keeps the noodles and vegetables inside the colander, filtering out the water.
Other functions of the kidney: controlling blood pressure, keeping bones healthy, and making red blood cells.
“Some of you may be on kidney medications that control your blood pressure. It also regulates your vitamin D levels, as your kidneys activate it. Your kidneys “turn it on.” We want to keep good calcium levels in our body. Your kidneys tell your body to make new blood. If on medication for erythropoietin (EPO), the doctor will tell you it is to start making more red blood cells. What happens if you only have one kidney? Your other kidney picks up the slack and performs like you have two kidneys. Your body is a miraculous thing! If you have really yellow urine, what does that mean? Probably do not have adequate water intake (dehydration),” Thompson said.
Kidney disease/injury is the result of something occurring to “irritate” the kidneys, so their function (filtration) has been measurably decreased.
Things that can irritate kidneys include:
• Medications (probably the most common is the over-the-counter medication NSAIDs, like ibuprofen, naproxen, etc.)
• Infection
• Elevated blood pressure (over a long period of time), heart disease (over a long period of time), diabetes (over a moderate period of time)
• Genetics
• Hydration
“I will typically measure those (the GFR) twice a year if you have elevated blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes. You should be peeing so it doesn’t look like fresh squeezed lemon-aid. If you say your kidney function is decreasing, I will check your med list, alcohol intake, etc.,” Thompson said.
Acute Kidney Injury
Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) is a rapid decline in your kidneys’ ability to filter correctly, within hours or days, but for less than three months. The test for this is the GFR.
There are many causes of AKI, some of which include:
• Infection (e.g. UTI that goes to the kidney)
• New medications
• Intolerance to old medications
• Dehydration (also Rhabdomyolysis)
• Blood loss
• Blood clots
“One of the most common things I have to say is that although you haven’t had issues taking a medication, you might have an intolerance to it now. A baby aspirin a day does not usually hurt your kidneys. However, you should get your blood work done annually if you are on Ibuprofen to ensure it is not hurting your kidneys. Rhabdomyolysis happens when you have dehydration to the extreme. Calcium supplements can decrease your kidney functions, so you should always take it with vitamin D. If taking too much calcium, it could build up in your kidneys, this is another reason it’s important to monitor your blood work,” Thompson said.
There are multiple risk factors for AKI. Some of these cannot be modified: AIDS, chronic kidney disease, chronic liver disease, congestive heart failure, diabetes, age (65 and older), peripheral vascular disease, prior kidney surgery, and renal artery stenosis.
There are also factors that can be modified: anemia, hypercholerterolemia, hypertension, hypoalbuminemia, hyponatremia, mechanical ventilation, nephrotoxic drug use, rhabdomyolysis, and sepsis.
Among the AKI symptoms to watch for are fatigue, lack of appetite, ill feeling, leg cramping, leg swelling or swelling in general. “But many people may not have kidney specific symptoms at all, usually because the cause of the AKI is more severe, for example people with a severe UTI probably will have similar symptoms,” Thompson said.
He added, don’t be afraid, depending on the cause, we can treat it and you will be fine. The way to tell if you are really bad is it has been days since you peed.
Most people with minor AKI will be treated and completely recover with fluids alone, however if the AKI is extremely severe, some people may need dialysis as well.
The main treatment for AKI besides fluids will be to stop any medications that the physician believes may be the cause, or adjusting necessary medications appropriately.
Chronic Kidney Disease
Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is defined as decreased kidney function over longer than 3 months. This is also measured by your GFR, but your doctor may also want to measure your creatinine and other proteins (especially if you’re diabetic or pregnant).
CKD causes:
• Renal damage after infection
• Smoking
• Drinking high volumes of alcohol
• Elevated blood pressure
• Diabetes
• Heart disease
• Chronic infection (such as HIV or Hep C)
• Long-term daily NSAID use
• Autoimmune disease (such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus)
The symptoms of CKD are similar to those of AKI, Thompson said.
“If you feel bad over time and haven’t peed in a couple of days although you are drinking plenty of water, come to see me,” he said.
Thompson said there are different stages of CKD. “The GFR range goes from 0 to over 100. Stage 1 is the perfect kidneys you were born with. Stages 3a and 3b, we will monitor you. If the doctor says you have stage 3 kidney disease, it’s OK, don’t freak out, ask about what we can do to treat this. If your GFR is 55 or up, I’m not worried. Doctors care about the number, but we also care about the change over time,” he explained.
There is no reversing CKD; it’s all about stopping the mitigating behaviors and starting the things you should, Thompson said.
CKD treatment
• Usually, the management of CKD is by managing all the factors that contribute to it (in other words, stop irritating the kidneys so they don’t get damaged further)
• Quit smoking or alcohol use
• Optimize diabetes control
• Don’t use medications that hurt the kidneys (e.g. NSAIDs)
• Get blood pressure under good control
• Increase heart health
• Getting enough exercise
• Consume an appropriate diet
With progression of CKD, some people will progress to needing either dialysis or a kidney transplant.
Thompson said this is the Take Home Message:
• Your kidneys are the filter of the blood, but have many other functions
• There are a lot of things that can irritate your kidneys and cause acute injury. Mitigating these factors to make sure there isn’t permanent damage will ensure happy kidneys for life.
• If chronic kidney disease develops, there’s no reason it should continue if we just work together to make sure the damaging factors are minimized and well treated.
