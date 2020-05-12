Lymphedema is a common and serious condition that affects as many as 250 million people worldwide and for which there is no cure. In the U.S., people who have undergone breast cancer treatment are at the highest risk of developing lymphedema.
In Payson, Jane Oliver, an occupational therapist and certified lymphedema therapist at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, works with lymphedema patients to educate them about the condition and their treatment options.
Lymphedema is a disease of the lymphatic system, which is part of your body’s immune system and helps to protect you against infection and disease. The lymphatic system collects fluids, viruses and bacteria in body tissues. Lymph nodes then filter out any harmful substances.
In patients with lymphedema, their lymph nodes become clogged and can no longer drain bacteria from their body. This causes swelling in different areas depending on which part of the lymphatic system is affected. It typically occurs in arms or legs, but can also affect the face, genitals and trunk.
There are two types of lymphedema, primary and secondary, though both are treated in generally the same way.
Primary lymphedema is a congenital disease that is caused by a developmental abnormality in the lymphatic system. Symptoms typically show up at birth or during puberty but can also appear later in life. Swelling in patients with primary lymphedema typically occurs in the lower part of the body.
Secondary lymphedema is typically caused by cancer or cancer treatment. In the U.S., secondary lymphedema is most commonly caused by breast cancer surgery, especially in patients who had lymph nodes removed and underwent radiation therapy. About 42% of women who had a mastectomy have some degree of visible lymphedema within a year of surgery. Swelling mainly occurs in the limbs, face, genitals and trunk in patients with secondary lymphedema.
There are four stages to lymphedema, stages 0, I, II and III.
Stage 0 is also known as the pre-stage and occurs when the lymph nodes are still at least partially functional. Anyone who has had surgery involving their lymphatic system but has no visible symptoms of lymphedema is considered to be in this stage.
Patients in this stage are at risk to develop lymphedema and any additional stress on the lymphatic system, such as extended heat or cold, injuries or infections can cause the onset of lymphedema.
Stage I is known as the reversible stage. In patients with stage I lymphedema, swelling can be managed with proper treatment and swelling tends to go down overnight. But without proper care, progression into stage II is inevitable in most cases.
Stage II lymphedema is also called the spontaneously irreversible stage. In this stage, swelling typically increases and further compromises patients’ immune response. Because of this, infections at this stage are common.
If patients suffer from recurrent infections, they may progress into stage III, which is called lymphostatic elephantiasis.
In this stage, swelling often increases further and patients’ natural skin folds, especially on the top of the wrist.
If patients start treatment during stage III, they can still expect a reduction of swelling, but more intensive therapy is required and patients often have to go through several phases of therapy.
To treat lymphedema, therapists typically use a method called Complete Decongestive Therapy, or CDT, which has been used in the U.S. since the 1990s.
CDT treatment has four main components:
1. Manual lymph drainage, or ML, a gentle, manual treatment technique that reroutes the lymphatic fluid around the damaged area so the fluid can drain.
2. Compression bandages that make up for support that is no longer there because gravity has kept the lymphatic fluid down. It could be short- or long-term depending on severity.
3. Decongestive exercises are a series of exercises to increase the ability of the muscle pump and enhance flow.
4. Keeping the skin cleaned and lotioned, as there is a big risk for skin to become infected.
CDT is the leading treatment for lymphedema as there aren’t any approved drugs to treat the disease and no surgeries are effective in treating it.
At Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, Oliver currently treats 10 lymphedema patients with CDT. One patient treated by CDT is now able to get on the senior bus without assistance and can wear normal shoes. Another patient treated by Oliver states that the treatment provides pain relief that allows her to manage her days. Lymphedema is a lifelong condition but you can, with treatment and education live a long normal life.
Call Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation at 928-474-1120 to speak with Jane Oliver for more information on treatment and compression garments.
