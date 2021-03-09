Giving patients just a few day’s notice, Untamed Herbs, Payson’s medical and recreational marijuana dispensary, closed Sunday.
Dispensary officials said it is just a temporary closure and that they hope to reopen the dispensary, at 200 N. Tonto St., in three months.
In a press release, officials said it was part of an expansion program.
The owners reportedly moved their current license to another location. In Arizona, once a dispensary owner holds a license, they can move it to another location in the state, but that means they have to close their existing facility.
A spokesperson said they are waiting on a new license for the Tonto location.
“In the meantime, the dispensary has established a partnership with a new medical marijuana order service that will allow customers to order products and pick them up curbside at 200 N. Tonto Street in Payson. At this time, only Arizona medical marijuana patients will be allowed to order products.”
Andrew Provencio, CEO of Untamed Herbs, said he is pleased that the company will still be able to serve medical marijuana patients during this transition.
“Many things have changed these past few months, including COVID restrictions and complications inherent in the Arizona cannabis licensing process,” he said. “But one thing that remains constant is our commitment to providing the highest quality products and services to the Payson community. Through this transition, we are happy that our medical patients can still obtain the products they need, conveniently through the new curbside service.”
Untamed Herbs is owned by Desert Medical Campus, Inc., which also manufactures cannabis wholesale products. Production will reportedly continue at the Payson location, with a planned expansion of manufacturing capabilities beginning by spring on an adjoining parcel of land, which the organization recently purchased.
Curbside service for medical patients began Monday, March 8.
Medical cannabis patients can order products and pick them up at 200 N. Tonto St. by calling 928-474-2420.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!