There are so many wonderful opportunities within Payson for youth to learn new skills and find mentors for life. One of the most active youth programs in the community at this time is Payson Elite Gymnastics, headed up by Susie Watson. She is more commonly known as "Nana" to her nearly 200 students and even their parents. This is a direct result of the humble beginnings of how her program came to be; creating a small class within another local fitness center so that her granddaughter would have a place to learn gymnastics.
“We started with one class once a week, and then later had the opportunity to have a bigger building of our own,” said Watson.
After a lot of prayer and council of those close to her, she decided to take the leap and open a full-time program in 2012. The rest has been history – over the past 8 years the program has continued to consistently introduce new students and graduate older students into adulthood.
Years back, Watson and her gym were able to take advantage of the MHA Foundation defibrillator program, providing an AED onsite at all times in her gym.
“I put in an application and they called me within three days and had an AED in my hands," said Watson.
“I am so grateful for their generosity, they are great with our community,” she added.
Among many, the following organizations have been able to take advantage of the MHA Foundation Defibrillator Program are: Payson Elite Gymnastics, Gisela Fire Department, East Verde Estates, Gila County Sheriff’s Department (3), Expedition Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Search and Rescue, Payson Christian Clinic, Ponderosa Bible Church, Tonto Basin School, and many more.
To request an AED for your local organization submit a written request on your organization’s letterhead and either email to heather@mhafoundation.com; or mail to MHA Foundation, Attn: Heather Stage, 308 E. Aero Dr., Payson, AZ 85541. Please include a description of your organization, number of members, and where the AED would be placed. The MHA Foundation board of directors will evaluate requests and applicants will be notified of all decisions.
