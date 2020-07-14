There are so many wonderful opportunities within Payson for youth to learn new skills and find mentors for life. One of the most active youth programs in the community at this time is Payson Elite Gymnastics, headed up by Susie Watson. The program had humble beginnings as a small class within a local fitness center so that her granddaughter would have a place to learn gymnastics.
“We started with one class once a week, and then later had the opportunity to have a bigger building of our own,” said Watson.
She decided to take the leap and open a full-time program in 2012. Over the past eight years the program has consistently introduced new students as older students graduated into adulthood.
Watson and her gym were able to take advantage of the MHA Foundation defibrillator program, providing an AED onsite at her gym.
“I put in an application and they called me within three days and had an AED in my hands,” said Watson.
“I am so grateful for their generosity, they are great with our community,” she added.
The following organizations also took advantage of the defibrillator program: Gisela Fire Department, East Verde Estates, Gila County Sheriff’s Department (3), Expedition Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, Search and Rescue, Payson Christian Clinic, Ponderosa Bible Church, Tonto Basin School, and many more.
To request an AED for your local organization submit a written request on your organization’s letterhead and either email to heather@mhafoundation.com; or mail to MHA Foundation, Attn: Heather Stage, 308 E. Aero Dr., Payson, AZ 85541.
Please include a description of your organization, number of members, and where the AED would be placed. The MHA Foundation board of directors will evaluate requests and applicants will be notified of all decisions.
