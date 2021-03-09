"You can see it in their eyes, you can see it in their demeanor when they are there volunteering," says Jennifer Smith, MHA Foundation Program Development Chair.
"I think that is what people mean when they say they love Payson. Of course, we all love the trees and the weather, but what truly is the heart of Payson, it's the people, and that heart is what has come out in these events.”
Volunteers started calling as soon as they heard the need was there and vaccines were rolling out.
"They came out of the woodwork," says Smith. "This on the snowpocalypse weekend, to show you the dedication."
They dropped what they were doing, put their lives on hold, and hit the ground running, she added.
The recently purchased MHA Foundation building at 431 N. Beeline Hwy was an empty shell at the beginning of this process, overnight it became a fully functioning call center hub, complete with tables generously lent from friends and neighbors, hastily purchased computer equipment and voiceover IP systems. The volunteer staff immediately set to work with their lists, contacting eligible community members, most of them enormously grateful to be receiving the phone call to be notified of vaccination availability.
Volunteers worked 8 to 14 hour shifts. They embodied a "can we do it again?" attitude, says Smith.
There were 638 people on the original list, and then the doors opened to walk-ins. On the first day, Smith notes they started with 10 people in line, and there was a steady stream all day long for all six days of the event and the volunteers handled every bend that the road threw at them. Misprinted phone numbers, parking issues, massive snow, any obstacle in their way, the volunteers rolled with and overcame to vaccinate over a thousand community members successfully.
Gila County can be considered a prime example of how to do a mass vaccination roll out the right way. MHA Foundation President Kenny Evans says there is a reason for that: volunteers.
"A neighbor calling a neighbor is a very different response than if the government calls an individual," he explains. "Neighbors helping neighbors is the best way. Most importantly to instill confidence in the system that it is going to be okay and that we can move forward. Volunteers can be better received than the government. We do it in partnership with the government. That's what I think has been missing across the country."
"We had people who came in to be vaccinated, who volunteered before they left," said Evans. "They wouldn't leave until they had a time slot scheduled to help other people."
The age group being vaccinated in this first outreach, 75 and older, is the most fragile. The elderly population faces the most significant number of adversities. Social isolation, often physical and sometimes cognitive decline, depression, and perhaps financial difficulties are what many of our seniors deal with daily. Adding to that, quarantine conditions taking away what little bit of world interaction they might have had, and one can see the promise and hope the vaccine could potentially bring to their lives. This, story after story, is what the volunteers hear from seniors hoping to return to some semblance of normalcy.
"To hear they can get a vaccine that day," says Smith, "To see the gratitude, the tears in their eyes. It is a humbling experience. That is what this effort is all about. It is the smiling face behind the mask."
Volunteers for these events numbered more than 50, spanned four various sites, and represented numerous professional organizations, including medical, media, law enforcement, and education, among many others.
"We look forward to welcoming back those 1,118 for the second dose event on the 11th, and 12th at the LDS church between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.," says Smith.
This is by no means the end. An ongoing process, the MHA Foundation intends to continue to support the vaccine efforts for the community. It continues to have volunteers at the ready, waiting for the next chance to serve.
"This is just Payson being Payson," Smith says.
