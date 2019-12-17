The first time I ever saw Dr. Gear was at a “Doc Talk” presented by the hospital This was the first time I’d ever seen a chiropractor. I had worked in medicine for more than 30 years for various MD physicians. After his lecture, he asked if anyone would want to have him examine them. This lady stepped forward. Dr. Gear put his hands on her head and immediately started asking her questions about her pain. He seemed to know instinctively what was wrong with her. I was impressed with his gentleness in handling her.
I was the care of another chiropractor before I sought Dr. Gear’s help. The other chiropractor was very nice and personable, but his treatments were not effective. He and I compared my back x-rays side-by-side after two years of treatment. He was the one who said that my back was worse off. I knew it was time to someone different.
I eventually made an appointment with Dr. Gear for my poor back and hip. My vertebrae weren’t line up properly. I had a “train wreck” in my back. I wondered how to “fix” my back. His answer was to go slowly and relieve the “congestion” in my joints. That began my journey.
With Dr. Gear’s help I’ve found that my uneven hips (due to one leg being longer than the other) resulted in a tilting and torqueing of my hip and sacroiliac joint. My back tried to “right itself” by compensating for the unbalanced hips. Dr. Gear advised that the heel left that was prescribed by a MD physician and continued by another chiropractor was not leveling my hips. He directed me to a cobbler that added a half-inch lift to my entire shoe. This levels my hips with each step I take.
While continuing my back adjustments with Dr. Gear he told me about inflammation and I realized that was a real player with my illness. I went through the IGG testing and it revealed 46 food sensitivities. It was really a shock to find out that my favorite foods, including my beloved coffee, were inflaming my joints as well as my whole body. I couldn’t help by body effectively by Dr. Gear’s adjustments alone. I had to participate in my own health care to help put out the “fire” within me by not eating 46 foods. If you equate overall your body pain with your sensitivity to foods, you won’t eat them.
A year later I went through IGG testing again to find that I’m down to 26 food sensitivities. I’m able to have coffee again, but must be cautious that I don’t have too much continually. I’m on a hiatus that fell off from my first testing from the food by not eating them again for four days after each serving.
My impression of chiropractic and naturopathic medical care has changed significantly. When I worked with allopathic (MD) doctors, I was cautioned against chiropractic. Since then, I learned that chiropractic and naturopathic physicians are well educated and quite caring. They attend continuing educational classes as did my MD physicians.
One disturbing thing that I witnessed at the MD physicians’ offices was the march of the drug representative. The drug companies would send the “reps” to the physicians’ offices about once a month. They would come in to present samples to the doctors for their use. They also came with information on the high-priced medications and would insist on being seen by the doctor. As a receptionist, I saw them disturb my doctor’s schedule. They came with cute gadgets for the staff that ranged from sticky notes to seven-foot sandwiches. The reps wanted to make an impression so that the doctors would use their product.
During my treatments with Dr. Gear I also underwent stem cell therapy at an independent provider. I was impressed with the presentation of the stem cell treatment and I thought it would speed up my healing, so I tried it. I did everything that the stem cell doctors wanted me to do and my body didn’t show the results that they presented it would to me. They never relieved my joints of congestion before the injections, so, I believe, that the stem cells were not able to get to where they were needed in the body. Dr. Gear informs me that everyone’s body has their own stem cells that will assist the body at healing. One has to have the mechanical malposition that caused congestion in the joints relieved first.
I really feel that Dr. Gear is constantly on my side. His approach is positive. He wants to work with me in getting well and feeling better. Sometimes he has to fight me to help my body. I didn’t want to give up certain foods, but they were damaging my body. I didn’t want to have a commitment of years to help my body heal. But it took decades of damage to get to where I was, so it will take a while to help me. Dr. Gear helps to turn that destruction of my body into healing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!