The 22nd Annual Women’s Wellness Forum is Saturday, April 18 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino ballroom. The theme is “Embrace your Health.”
The keynote speaker is Diana Jordan, entrepreneur; advocate for women’s breast health, heart disease research and wellness; chief executive officer for Moon Over Malibu; and an internationally certified laughter therapist.
Applying what she’s learned over the last 25 years, Jordan has come to realize that by making people laugh she helps them deal with life’s stresses and motivates them to improve.
“Laughter nourishes the soul and changes your outlook on life,” she said.
The MHA Foundation sponsors the program with several community stakeholders including Banner Payson Medical Center, Rim Country Health, Hospice Compassus, Eastern Arizona Health Education Center, Powell Place, Payson Care Center and the Payson Soroptimist Club.
The cost is $15 per person and scholarships are available.
Pre-registration is required, call 928-472-2588 for details.
