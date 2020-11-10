Banner Payson Medical Center recently opened its new cardiopulmonary rehabilitation program. The program is offered on the hospital’s campus at 803 S. Ponderosa St., Suite A, Payson, directly north of the ER entrance.
The staff includes Judy Lee, program director and wellness counselor; Dave Gorr, RT, primary therapist; and Carolyn Andro, RN, nurse educator and back-up therapist. This multidisciplinary team focuses on exercise conditioning, strength training, breathing retraining, nutritional counseling, and emotional support services. Lee and Gorr have a combined 43 years in the field.
Clients include those whose primary care provider has recommended either cardiac rehab or help for breathing issues. Exercise is a primary component of the work, but treatment also includes a booklet with diet and healthy living components.
Patients have:
• Recently had a cardiac event
• Have difficulty breathing
• One of the above two items impair daily functioning
• Qualifying diagnosis and a primary care provider who will initiate a referral
• Physically able to participate in and would benefit from moderately intense exercise
• Motivated and can attend treatment three times a week, two hours at a time
• The program takes most insurances: including Medicare, supplemental plans, commercial plans, employer coverage and AHCCCS Plans
• Programming is always individualized
• A patient starts out at their level, and progression is at the patient’s rate
• The program also supports family members through education or emotional support
• Staff communicates regularly with client’s physician
The program’s whole-person wellness emphasis includes: body – treatment focuses on physical exercise; soul – encourage healthy thinking, interactions and activities; mind – education and emotional support
Stress can raise cortisol levels, which can affect cardiac and mental health, and belly fat. Lee is a social worker, specializing in people with emotional physical illness. Staff always does an assessment including emotional wellbeing. Lee provides individual support as well.
About cardiac rehabilitation
• The heart is a muscle that never stops working; it cannot rest
• Like other muscles, the heart works most efficiently when we give it “a workout”
• Use of oxygen improves
• The body manages response to stress with less effort
• Monitored activity is best after a major, cardiac event
• Always based on where the person is when they start treatment
• Detects abnormalities in the heart rhythm
• Indicates how hard your heart is working
For cardiac rehabilitation, the program has several machines and weight sets to help to keep the blood flowing during rehab. A patient’s activity is monitored with leads put on the chest, showing how the heart is working. If issues arise, the staff works with the patient’s doctor.
“Research has found that cardiac rehabilitation programs can reduce your risk of death from health disease and reduce your risk of future heart problems.” — 08.09.2017, mayoclinic.org
Pulmonary or Respiratory Rehabilitation
This is a supervised “treatment program” that helps patients breathe easier and improves quality of life, especially for persons with chronic lung disease or disease that limits lung function. It can also improve overall health for some patients before or after certain surgeries.
Enrollment and participation in a pulmonary rehab program after experiencing complications with breathing helps decrease shortness of breath, decrease anxiety, and speed recovery. Lungs work in conjunction with the heart, so a heart issue can affect the lungs. The program also treats Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. It offers healthy coping strategies with deep breathing exercises to expand lungs/diaphragm, which helps patients treat the anxiety of not being able to breathe well.
Patients who participate in pulmonary rehabilitation experience:
• Decreased shortness of breath, chest pain and fatigue
• Reduced emotional distress
• Improved flexibility and muscle tone
• Improved energy, mood and sleep
• Quicker return to independence
• Reduced medication costs
• Reduced re-hospitalizations
The program uses education on diet, exercise and medication in rehabilitation.
This tunes up the mind and body to hopefully avoid hospitalizations. Improvements have been noted in being able to walk and talk as well.
The new BPMC Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation program is offered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with treatment usually on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
To learn more, call Judy Lee, 928-596-4577; Dave Gorr, 928-596-4576; or Fax, 928-318-6892.
This program is a phase 2 cardiology unit — you are out of the hospital and are stable — and is covered by insurance. Dr. Judith Hunt is the medical director; she provides oversight of the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!