The Virtual Dementia Tour planned March 31 by Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens in partnership with Gila County Health & Emergency Management at Rim Country Health & Rehabilitation, 807 W. Longhorn Rd., Payson, has been canceled.
The tour, “Changing the Perception of Aging with Alzheimer’s” is an experience designed to help others better understand the hardships and confusion that occur when a person has dementia. It can be difficult to understand the challenges that individuals face each day just to complete simple tasks.
