Skin cancer is by far the most common type of cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It is recommended that everyone get a yearly full body cancer screening. If you have a suspicious spot or growth on your skin, see your dermatologist immediately as it is important to catch skin cancers early. Your dermatologist will help you differentiate normal from abnormal skin changes, as not all skin changes are cancer.
If you do, in fact, have skin cancer, knowing which type affects your treatment options and your outlook (prognosis).
Dr. Christopher Rex, is a recent addition to the staff at Payson Dermatology, 313 S. Beeline Highway, at the northeast corner of Beeline and East Bonita.
He presented a Doc Talk to members of the Banner Payson High Country Seniors in June to talk about skin findings (places/changes on skin). He also discussed skin cancer and the best way to protect skin in the summer sun.
To stay informed about the health of the body’s largest organ — the skin — it is critical to get a full skin check once a year. Among the changes in the skin are:
• Seborrheic Keratosis are the most common type of spot on the skin, and is usually brown and scaly. Nothing needs to be done with this, though sometimes dermatologists spray these with liquid nitrogen so they slough off. This is usually an inherited condition.
• Sun Spots are usually brown and flat. On a young face, they’re usually called freckles — as we get older they are called Sun Spots. They can be found on the face and arms and are benign (not cancerous) and a laser can be used to remove them if they are a bother.
• Cherry Hemangiomas are red spots, blood vessel under the skin. They are benign.
• Strawberry Hemangioma (infantile hemangiomas) are a skin finding that children may be born with, or it can develop within a short time. Common medication can be used to treat children for this.
• Dermatofibromas are benign bumps made of scar tissue. These can form when skin heals, leaving little bumps in the skin. A mosquito bite or cutting yourself shaving can lead to these.
• Skin tags are very common, and also benign. If they tend to become irritated by getting caught on clothing or jewelry, they can be snipped off.
• Cysts are benign, lumps under the skin sometimes with tiny holes in their centers. They are big balls of sebaceous material, most times not causing any trouble. They may rupture on the inside and this can be very painful. Cysts can be treated when not inflamed or when it is inflamed. They can be very uncomfortable when inflamed. The entire sack/cyst needs to be removed.
• Lipoma is a common legion — it can be very large or small; it is a collection of fat under the skin with nowhere to escape. It is benign, but can be unsightly and/or very uncomfortable. It can be removed in the office.
• Acne is one of the most common skin findings Dr Rex sees. Acne is caused by interact of bacteria, oil production, and hormones. He advises early treatment to avoid excessive scarring especially on the face.
• Actinic Keratosis are pre-malignant lesions. “Our skin comes in contact with sun rays (UV) every day. Years of accumulated sun damage leads to scaly red patches called actinic keratosis in most sun-exposed areas (face, arms).” Dr Rex referred to them as precancerous lesions found most commonly on scalp, face and forearms. Individual lesions can be treated by freezing them with liquid nitrogen. Large areas of skin can be treated at once with field treatment. This involves applying an anti-cancer cream, which is activated by exposure to red or blue light. This leads to the death of the pre-cancerous cells.
• Basal Cell Carcinoma can happen anywhere on the skin, especially the highest sun exposed areas — face, nose and arms. It is a red or pink shiny spot. If you suspect a spot on your skin, get seen immediately. It is much easier to remove when found early and small.
• Squamous cell carcinoma is also found on highly exposed areas and it can be found in clusters. It may grow very fast. If you see anything that is red, bleeds or was not there before, come in to have it checked.
• Benign moles can be mistaken for melanoma. Moles don’t need to get very big before they metastasize. The best defense is to get it when it is in its infancy. Some are regular moles; these are usually round, and one color.
• Melanoma — Is really bad! These are also usually in areas of most sun exposure. To determine urgency see the comparative chart with this article.
The ABCs of Skin Cancer definitions
A. Asymmetry: If you can imagine a line that splits it perfectly in half, it is OK.
B. Border: Outer edge of the mole is smooth, even is OK.
C. Color: Benign is all one color, same shade.
D. Diameter: Size is smaller than a pencil eraser is benign.
E. Evolving: Benign is staying the same over time in size, shape, color.
• A dermatoscope is used to see what kind of pattern the mole may have, and helps determine risk.
To help prevent skin cancer use a sunscreen with at least a SPF 30 rating. This will prevent from 97.9% of rays if used correctly — apply an even coat, covering every exposed area and repeat application every two hours in the sun. Put it on hands too. Look for a sunscreen with titanium, it works like a shield, sunlight hits it and bounces off. Some people may be allergic to sunscreen containing either PABA or Avobenzone, which cause itching.
